Nubank creates mobile insurance; customers receive ‘confidential’ offer | Cell

Nubank prepares to launch mobile insurance in the coming months. Digital bank customers began to receive an email with information about the future product, which unfortunately tends to be successful due to the insecurity of Brazilian cities. The complete protection of the iPhone 8 Plus (Apple), for example, would cost R$ 63.90 per month, with a deductible of another R$ 375.

The project is considered confidential within the company itself. The idea is to offer the most complete protection on the market, which would include theft, theft and accidental damage.

THE TechAll had access to the mobile insurance contracting screens within the Nubank app. Consumers can choose the type of coverage that makes the most sense for their reality. The monthly fee fluctuates depending on the smartphone model and the resources provided for in the contract.

In the most complete and expensive modality, Nubank’s cell phone insurance must have international coverage and a replacement smartphone, so that the customer does not get stuck while evaluating the purchase of a new device.

Hiring the service follows the principles of convenience and ease that have made Nubank so popular in the country. The company, which recently went public on the New York Stock Exchange (with BDRs at B3), asks the device’s IMEI – a kind of CPF for each cell phone – and the method of payment – ​​Nubank credit card or checking account discount.

It is not yet known when Nubank will make the new product official. It may also be that prices and modalities may undergo adjustments. Nowadays, there are several insurers with specific plans for cell phones, also with immediate coverage. One of the most frequent complaints is the lack of coverage of the so-called simple theft, one in which there is no violence at the time of the crime.

Nubank has been offering life insurance since December 2020. The average starting price is R$9 per month, according to the official website, with financial protection for beneficiaries and funeral assistance in case the holder dies. Contracting also takes place through the mobile app, with the possibility of customizing it according to the coverage desired by the customer.

Check out Nubank’s positioning

“THE Nubank confirms the start of testing for a small portion of its 48 million+ customer base. Nubank Celular Seguro, an insurance for smartphones developed with a partner insurance company. We see in the insurance market a huge window of opportunity for improvement and, like our life insurance, the Nubank Vida, we are developing a product to also revolutionize the smartphone insurance category.

At this moment, we are collecting a series of opinions and suggestions for improvement about the new product, with the objective of making possible adjustments and developing the best cell phone insurance for those seeking a smart choice. As this is a trial, the product is still subject to change. We will soon open a list of interest in our channels to gradually expand the availability of Nubank Secure cell phone for the entire customer base as soon as the testing stage is completed.”