Ômicron in Japan: 37 provinces, of which 3 will have restrictive measures

THE omicron variant infection in Japan, is increasing explosively in some provinces, such as Okinawa, Yamaguchi, Tokyo, Osaka and Hiroshima.

Advertising

If the infectivity index of the Delta variant was high, the omicron is calculated from 3 to 5 times more, although it does not aggravate the patient’s condition as before. But, there was already a patient’s death in South Korea, the week before.

In the UK, as of December 30, more than 212,000 people were confirmed to be infected with omicron. 981 were hospitalized for treatment and 75 died.

According to UK health authorities, the risk of being hospitalized because of omicron is 1/3 of that of the delta variant.

Does vaccine help?

The answer is yes, according to health authorities in the United Kingdom, as it avoids hospitalization. And, with the application of third dose, both from Pfizer and Moderna, significantly increases immunity and prevents hospitalization by 88%.

Symptoms

Although the disease does not progress to a more serious stage, in general, the WHO-World Health Organization remains cautious, because this new variant still requires more scientific studies.

Takeshi Terashima, from Tokyo Dental College, talks about care when testing positive because the person must isolate themselves from their family to undergo treatment, because of the infectivity of this variant.

In general the symptoms are similar to those of the common flu or influenza, barely affecting the lungs unless you are elderly.. Data from 50 infected people in Okinawa were analyzed, with percentage of symptoms. See below.

Cough: 58%

Coryza: 36%

Sore throat: 44%

Body with fatigue sensation: 50%

Fever: 72%

Joint pain: 24%

Difficulty breathing: 6%

Asymptomatics were only 4%, which indicates that the vast majority have one or more of these symptoms.

With these symptoms, the patient must be admitted, not necessarily to the hospital, but it may be at home or in a hotel indicated for treatment.

Preventive measures

It is important to avoid the explosive increase not to strain or paralyze the medical system and health centers.

Therefore, one must continue to comprehensively implement basic infection control measures, like use of masks and room ventilation, even if the temperature outside is low.

Although it has been announced that the risk of aggravation is low, if you experience symptoms such as difficulty breathing, contact your doctor or health care center immediately.

For those who are asymptomatic but need to travel or want to check if they have not tested positive, the recommendation is take advantage of the free trial offer in aichi, Gifu, Mie, Gunma, Tochigi and other provinces. Or, buy a test kit.