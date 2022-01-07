Ômicron: Rio is already experiencing a new wave of Covid, says Secretary of Health | Health

Ascom/SMS Ômicron: Rio is already experiencing a new wave of Covid, says Secretary of Health

The rapid growth of cases that Rio City is facing at the beginning of 2021 is already considered a new wave of the disease by Daniel Soranz, municipal secretary of Health. This is the fifth wave of the disease that the City of Rio has faced since the beginning of the pandemic and coincides with the establishment of the Ômicron variant in the city. This Thursday GLOBO showed that in a 20-day interval the increase in new cases exceeds 10.000%.

Soranz already considers that the new variant is established in Rio and compares the rapid growth of cases that occurs in Rio with what happened in South Africa, country where the Ômicron variant was identified for the first time.

“We are experiencing a very significant increase in the number of cases and a very short period of time, in exactly the same way that occurred in Europe and South Africa. Fortunately, it has not been following an increase in serious cases and hospitalizations due to our high vaccination coverage “says Daniel Soranz.

According to the secretary, there is still no discussion about tightening the restriction measures in Rio. He demands that the current ones are followed to the letter by the population. Currently, the only restrictions in force in the city are the mandatory use of masks and the “vaccination passport”:

“Right now we need to tighten compliance with the measures already in place, wear a mask indoors and when you have one in crowded places. Squeeze as much as possible so that people are only indoors with full vaccination,” he says.

A meeting is scheduled for next January 12th between the technicians of the city hall and the Scientific Committee of the municipality. This Friday, it will be the turn of specialists who advise the state government to meet to discuss the rapid advance of the disease.

Increased demand for vaccines

Currently, the abrupt increase in cases does not reflect a jump in hospitalizations in the public network in the city of Rio. On Thursday night, 33 people were hospitalized in the public network in Rio. hospitalized. The “detachment” of the line is not yet seen with concern by Soranz, who points out that most of the hospitalized patients were not vaccinated or did not receive the booster vaccine against Covid-19:

“Only with a high coverage of the booster dose will we be able to contain the increase in hospitalizations and deaths, we need to reinforce the need for everyone to be vaccinated when they complete 4 months of the second dose. vaccinated or with incomplete vaccination”, alerts.

The expectation of the city of Rio is only in January to apply more than 800 thousand booster doses to the entire population. With the increase in cases and the establishment of the Ômicron variant, the demand for the third dose increased. In the last week of the year, an average of 26 thousand third doses were applied. This Tuesday, there were more than 46 thousand reinforcements.

Covid-19’s ‘waves’ in Rio

Since March 2020, the city of Rio has faced at least four “waves” of Covid-19. The first was right at the beginning of the pandemic, when it lasted until the middle of the year. And the numbers from Covid-19 show that Rio experienced three other waves of the disease in 2021, which coincided with the entry and increase in circulation of variants of the coronavirus. Experts estimate that with the entry of the new strain in the city, the tendency is for the process to repeat itself.

“We are seeing an increase in cases close to us. We were coming from a reduction in cases for 17 weeks and, suddenly, we start to have an increase. It is clearly indicative of a new variant. And every time we have a new strain coming, means that we will have more cases. That’s why it was classified as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization. Fortunately it has not generated serious cases, deaths and hospitalization”, said the municipal secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz, in transmission online with Mayor Eduardo Paes.

20/21 turn in the middle of a wave

In late 2020, as the country discussed planning for Covid-19 vaccination, Rio faced an increase in serious cases, deaths and cases of coronavirus. The wave of cases extended to the first days of 2021 and coincides with the establishment of the P2 variant, identified first in the state of Rio. Due to the increase in the number of cases, the New Year’s Eve party from 2020 to 2021 was canceled by the city hall . Rio had more than 1,700 confirmed cases for the first of January and 92 deaths.

The Gamma Variant

In March, the city faced the second wave of the disease that year, which would be one of the most serious. The cases were mostly caused by the Gamma variant, first identified in Manaus. For the first time in the pandemic, the number of requests for admission to intensive care exceeded those for the ward. The sudden increase led to another problem in hospitals: the shortage of medicines in the “intibuação kit”.

The high number of people aggravated by Covid-19 at this time lasted longer, unlike the previous wave. With the advance of vaccination for adults, the numbers were reduced, but still at a high level. At the peak of this wave, Rio had 165 deaths in a single day — almost seven per hour.

The Delta variant

Cases of the disease had stabilized at still high numbers when the Delta variant began to circulate in Rio. In July, cases began to rise again, although this time the death curve did not follow so steeply. The explanation, according to specialists, was the advance of vaccination, which had already started to include younger adults.

Since then, with the advance of immunization for everyone over 12 years old, Covid-19 cases in the city had been in a precipitous drop since the end of August. In December, despite the flu epidemic, Rio had the lowest rates of new cases and deaths from coronaviruses since the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020. These were one of the indicators pointed out by the Scientific Committees of the Rio city hall and the government of the State that supported the decision to remove the mandatory use of masks outdoors and, later, allow fireworks to be carried out in Copacabana and other parts of the city.

The arrival of Ômicron

The genomic surveillance, which monitors the evolution of the variants in Rio, is still investigating 312 cases suspected of being micron throughout the state, although so far it has confirmed only three. The arrival of the variant occurs at the same time that there are problems in the notification platforms of the Ministry of Health, which can hinder surveillance.

For the first time in the last four months, the city of Rio de Janeiro registered, on January 5th, more than two thousand cases of Covid-19 in a single day. The Rio city hall panel shows that, on January 1st, 2,075 people were diagnosed with the disease. In a week, from Christmas to New Year’s, the increase was 657%. If you consider the period of 20 days, the climb was 10.821%.

This number of 2,075 refers to the total of patients who reported having started to feel the symptoms of the infection on the 1st day and is still expected to rise, as new cases treated in the next few days can still be entered into the system. This Thursday, for example, GLOBO published that the data entered until Wednesday represented an increase of 6.778% in 20 days. But with the updated numbers, the growth is even greater.

A rising in cases lights up an alert. Data show that the daily number and cases have also passed the 2,000 mark on January 2nd. As of August 20, 2021, there have been no more than 2,000 confirmed cases on a single day, and as of mid-August there have been no two consecutive days with 2,000 or more cases.

The progress of the disease is reflected in the positive rate of tests to diagnose Covid-19, which rose from 13% in the last week of the year to 43% in the first days of 2021. This is one of the indicators that indicate that the contagion curve should go even higher. The data includes tests carried out in public and private networks. Only in city hall units, the positivity was 17% this Wednesday. The large volume of people taking the exams has delayed the inclusion of results in the systems.