Ômicron spreads over the world

the variant micron The coronavirus continues to spread like wildfire around the world, causing a record number of new daily infections that force confinements and decrees for new restrictions on the eve of the pandemic’s two-year anniversary.

On Wednesday, the United States, the country with the most deaths by Covid-19 in the world – at least 832,000 – registered about 600,000 new cases.

These numbers have led to the postponement of the awards ceremony for the prestigious Grammy Music Awards, scheduled for January 31, while the Sundance Film Festival, scheduled for January 20-30 in Utah, will be held online.

In Latin America, Peru, the country with the highest Covid-19 mortality rate in the world (612 deaths per 100,000 population in a country of 33 million inhabitants), registered 8,687 new confirmed cases in 24 hours on Wednesday, the highest number in eight months. The government has reduced indoor capacity and extended the nightly curfew to try to contain this new wave.

In Bolivia, more than 10,000 new infections were reported on Wednesday, a record since the start of the pandemic, and authorities are particularly concerned about the situation in the city of Santa Cruz, the epicenter of infections, where the situation is feared to grow out of control.

Carlos Hurtado, director of Epidemiology at the Regional Government Health Service, explained that “by the third day of the history (of the pandemic) we surpassed 50% positivity, that is, of the 100 tests performed, 51 were positive”.

The World Health Organization (WHO) established that above 50% of positives the situation is no longer under control.

Worldwide, the coronavirus has caused at least 5.4 million deaths and nearly 300 million cases. Omicron is much more contagious than previous variants, but it is not causing an increase in mortality, according to official data.

In China, however, where the first covid-19 cases were registered in late 2019, the authorities’ strategy remains “zero covid” and the new restrictions are tight.

Hong Kong, where 100 cases of omicrons have been reported, will close its borders from Saturday for two weeks to travelers from eight countries, including the United States.

Neighboring Macau will do the same from Sunday for all international travelers.

China has virtually eradicated infections thanks to its drastic measures, which include severe blockades and quarantines, massive diagnostic tests and border closures.

According to official data, the country has registered only 103,121 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. But the small outbreaks detected are worrying authorities ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics, which will be held from 4 to 20 February.

In the northern city of Xi’an, where the 13 million people have been confined for two weeks, an eight-month-old pregnant woman lost her baby after a hospital denied her care for two hours because she had not recently tested negative for covid, according to a post on social media. A photograph of the woman, sitting on a stool and surrounded by a pool of blood, circulates around the world.

The AFP was unable to verify this post, which was deleted, but Xi’an City Hall announced the suspension of the hospital’s director and other staff and the opening of an investigation into events “that caused great concern and negative impact on society” from according to the text released by the municipal authorities.

In France, where the record number of 332,252 new infections was registered this Wednesday, deputies approved a bill on the vaccination passport, which will be necessary to enter cinemas, bars and certain transports, for example.

In Italy, vaccination has become mandatory for people over 50, that is, half of the population.

The health situation is also impacting the Australian Tennis Open. The conduct of the competition is not in question, but it may not have world number one Novak Djokovic.

The Serbian player, who is opposed to mandatory vaccination, obtained medical authorization to participate in the tournament. But this decision provoked a barrage of criticism in Australia, a country that has always maintained very strict measures to combat the pandemic.

Djokovic was blocked by immigration authorities upon arriving in Melbourne officially due to an administrative error in his entry visa.

The player managed to postpone his deportation from the country on Thursday morning, but it is unclear for now whether he will finally be able to officially enter Australia and play in the tournament. The Serbian president accused Australia of “mistreatment”.

