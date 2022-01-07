Ômicron: survey shows that variant prevailed in 92.6% of samples analyzed in Brazil | Coronavirus

An analysis carried out by Instituto Todos pela Saúde (ITpS), in partnership with Dasa and DB Molecular laboratories, found SARS-CoV-2 in 337 samples, and in 312 (92.6%) there is indication of infection by the omicron variant . The researchers analyzed 2,463 samples collected between December 26 and January 1st.

As of December 1, 2021, researchers have tested a total of 32,946 samples in 415 municipalities across 25 states. The ômicron was identified in 80 municipalities in eight states – Bahia, Goiás, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso, Rio de Janeiro, Santa Catarina, São Paulo and Tocantins – and also in the Federal District.

“ITpS considers the disclosure of Special RT-PCR test data relevant to public health decisions, especially at this time when the country is experiencing a blackout of official data. Allied to this, we have to deal with the low capacity of testing cases and genomic sequencing to monitor the variants, which makes it even more difficult to assess the current scenario of dissemination of SARS-CoV-2 and the consequent action of governments in combating the pandemic”, says Jorge Kalil, director-president of ITpS.

Within one month, the positivity for SARS-CoV-2 increased from 5% to 13.7%. According to ITpS, it is a reflection of the advance of omicron in the country.

“The situation in other countries shows that omicron becomes predominant within a matter of weeks it is introduced. Although our analyzes do not show cases of the variant in all states, it is likely that at this point it is already present in most of them“, says virologist Anderson Brito, scientific researcher at ITpS and responsible for the survey.

To detect the new variant, the laboratories used the RT-PCR test and did not carry out genetic sequencing. “The ômicron has several mutations and deletions (removals of gene fragments). One particular deletion affects codons 69 and 70 of the S gene (in the Ômicron lineage BA.1). Some RT-PCR tests fail to detect the deleted region, and so we can detect the omicron”.

“The most normal thing would be to do all the sequencing of the virus, and that takes time. We are doing this systematically, accumulating data and seeing that there is a daily, constant growth of omicrons”, warns Kalil.

According to the latest bulletin from the Ministry of Health, released on Wednesday (5), the country has 265 confirmed cases of omicron and there are another 520 under analysis.

Ômicron is not light, says WHO

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) warned this Thursday (6) that the omicron variant may be less severe, but should not be classified as “mild”.

During a press conference, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also repeated his call for greater global equity in the distribution and access to coronavirus vaccines.

He warned that, based on the current rate of vaccine distribution, 109 countries will miss the WHO target of 70% of the world’s population being fully vaccinated by July. This goal is seen as a fundamental help to end the acute phase of the pandemic.