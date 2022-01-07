Omnipod: LG Shows Adaptive Cabin for Autonomous Cars at CES

Among the novelties presented by LG at CES 2022 is the LG Vision Omnipod, a cabin for autonomous vehicles that can be transformed into a work space, leisure and even a convenience store. The idea behind the concept is that any activity can be done away from home, when the user is not driving.

The Omnipod will have an adaptable internal space according to the user’s needs. One of the items available will be a mobile “meta-ambience” screen, referring to the metaverse, which can be used to interact with the AI ​​Reah. The virtual assistant can act as a concierge to assist with virtual shopping.

Virtual Assistant Reah can assist with in-cab shoppingSource: Disclosure/LG

Furthermore, the Omnipod is capable of transforming into a mobile office or even in a movie theater with drinks and snacks. That’s because the cabin can be equipped with built-in appliances that will store drinks and food properly.

According to LG, in-vehicle entertainment systems can be accessed from within the app. LG ThinQ, currently targeted at smart home solutions. As with the robots unveiled by the company at CES 2022, the technology is still quite conceptual and may not make it onto the market anytime soon.