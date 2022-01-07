On Corinthians’ radar, Ivan has already been targeted by Barcelona and Milan; learn more about him and see defenses | football

Before the injury to his right wrist, in October 2020, which led him to undergo surgery and spend almost nine months without acting, losing the Tokyo Olympics, Ivan was a regular on the Brazilian Olympic team and had been called up twice by Tite.

On the rise, Ivan was observed inside and outside Brazil. According to Italian and Spanish newspaper reports on the occasion, he was “the best goalkeeper of his generation”.

1 of 1 Ivan has owned the Bridge since the beginning of 2018 — Photo: Álvaro Jr/ PontePress Ivan has owned the Bridge since the beginning of 2018 — Photo: Álvaro Jr/ PontePress

Macaca even turned down three offers from abroad for Ivan: from a French club, for approximately 3.5 million euros, from Familicão, from the Portuguese first division, and also from Leganés, from Spain.

On the bridge since 2013, when he left Guarani at age 16 to accompany his “mentor”, goalkeeper coach Betão, who was released by Macaca at the turn of the season, Ivan debuted as a starter among the professionals against Corinthians.

For the first round of the 2018 Paulistão, at Pacaembu, he defended Jadson’s penalty in the 1-0 victory in Campinas. Watch below:

Lost! Jadson takes a very weak penalty and Ivan catches it without rebounding in the 29th of the 2nd half

Since then, he has established himself as the absolute owner of the Pontepretana goal. With each miracle performed, living up to the traditional Ponte goalkeeper school, which has already revealed big names such as Carlos Gallo, Waldir Peres, Sérgio Guedes and Aranha, the identification with the Alvinegra fans increased.

The leadership role in the locker room was also gradually growing, so much so that he assumed the captain’s armband. He can be considered Ponte’s main idol in recent years.

When he completed 150 games with the Macaca shirt, listed the top five performances by the club. See below the goalkeeper’s great saves:

Ivan, 24, has a contract with Ponte Preta until April 2023. The economic rights belong 100% to Ponte Preta, but a large part is committed to a possible sale due to previous loans made by the club.

It’s as if Ivan were the Bridge’s “overdraft”. Even so, the final decision will be shared between the parties involved. The goalkeeper is managed by Elenko Sports, owned by Fernando Garcia, which also has an opening at Corinthians.

In early 2020, Ponte even stipulated a minimum price for the transfer: something around 5 million euros (almost R$ 32 million at the current price). The trend is that now the club will probably not even take half of that.