On the rise, Ibovespa is once again testing the 102,000 points; investors pass on data from the US labor market

The Ibovespa started to operate with moderate gains after the release of data on the US labor market and the opening of Stock Exchanges in New York. Out there, the indices are also rehearsing a recovery. THE payroll showed that 199 thousand jobs were created in the country in December, less than half the market’s expectations. However, the unemployment rate dropped from 4.2% to 3.9% – market consensus expected a decline to 4.1%.

The data gains more relevance at a time when the American Central Bank is preparing to reduce stimuli. “When you look at the Federal Reserve’s projections, the unemployment rate is already almost at the level expected for the end of 2022, which is 3.8%. In other words, the job market is extremely heated”, assesses economist Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

He explains that this heating reflects on average salary gains and dismissals, as the employee goes after higher remuneration, a movement that aggravates inflation.

“The average cost of wages, which is what the Federal Reserve looks to raise interest rates, rose by 0.6%, and the market expected an increase of 0.4%,” says Roberto Attuch, CEO of Ohmresearch.

Therefore, this Friday’s data would justify the anticipation of a hike in interest rates by the Federal Reserve. The minutes of the last monetary policy meeting of the American Central Bank brought a more austere tone regarding the withdrawal of stimulus measures. Bets are growing that the Fed will raise interest rates as of March, the month in which it should complete the government bond purchase program.

Since Wednesday, when the draft was released, the market has been reflecting the prospect of reduced liquidity in global markets. In yesterday’s session, the Ibovespa still managed to take off from the stock exchanges abroad, closing higher, but with moderate gains, after three consecutive days of decline.

At 11:51 am (Brasilia time), the Ibovespa traded up 0.66%, at 102,268 points. Ibovespa futures maturing in February 2022 traded up 0.56%, at 103,075 points.

Live – Real Time Scholarship

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

In another session of volatility, the commercial dollar fell 0.4%, to R$ 5.657 in purchases and R$ 5.657 in sales. The dollar futures for February 2022 retreated 0.52%, to R$ 5.684.

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2023 fell two basis points, to 11.95%; the DI for January 2025 was operating with an increase of ten basis points at 11.42%; and the DI for January 2027 was up 11 basis points, at 11.33%.

In the United States, the stock exchanges even opened lower after the release of the pay roll, but rehearsed a recovery in the late morning. The Dow Jones futures had a slight drop of 0.04%, while the S&P 500 was up 0.16% and the Nasdaq advanced 0.47%.

In Europe, most stock exchanges operated in the red. The highlight of the continent’s economic agenda is inflation in the euro zone, which accelerated 5% last December, a record high for the period and above analysts’ expectations, who projected an increase of 4.7%.

The number is extra pressure for the European Central Bank, which has been maintaining its stimulus policies under the argument that inflation is temporary and should stay below 2% by the end of this year. This reading, however, is criticized by authorities who believe that prices will climb above the target until next year.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index, which covers companies from 17 countries across the continent, was down 0.35% after falling more than 1% in yesterday’s session.

In Asia, stocks in the technology sector again weighed negatively on indices with expectations of higher interest rates in the United States. On the other hand, shares of the Chinese real estate sector recovered, with expectations of an easing of monetary policy in China. Mainland stock exchanges closed with mixed trends, with the Taiwan stock market being the highlight of the decline (-1.08%) and the highlight of the rise was the Hang Seng index, of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, which advanced 1.82%.

Commodity prices reversed sign. Iron ore fell 0.77% on the Dalian Stock Exchange and oil prices zeroed in on gains. Brent barrel retreated 0.2% to US$ 81.83 and WTI was down 0.47% to US$ 79.09.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

corporate radar

XP Inc. (XPBR31) and Modal Bank (MODL11)

XP Inc. (XPBR31) informed this Friday morning (7) that it has signed an agreement for the purchase of 100% of Banco Modal (MODL11), to be paid with up to 19.5 million new “Class A” shares XP – 35% premium on the average price of Banco Modal in the last thirty days.

According to the statement, there will be a transaction for the full deal through a corporate reorganization, which will result in the merger by a subsidiary of XP Inc..

If Modal does not obtain the necessary approvals to implement such reorganization, including the approval of its minority shareholders, XP will incorporate an interest equivalent to 55.7% of the capital stock of Banco Modal held by its controlling shareholders in a share transaction and will guarantee to all minority shareholders of Banco Modal the right to sell their participation under the same conditions.

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4)

Petrobras reiterated, in response to news reported in the media, that it has a plan to sell up to 100% of the preferred shares it holds in Braskem (BRKM5) through follow-on, along with Novonor, which is also part of the controlling block .

The schedule and conditions of the offer are subject to approval by the company’s internal bodies.

Petrobras highlighted that it hired JP Morgan for financial advice regarding its participation in Braskem. Hiring financial advisors does not constitute relevant information, considering the Company’s internal rules and applicable legislation. Petrobras expects the offer to take place by February 2022.

Petrobras also stated, in response to CVM, that it plans to make 20 billion barrels viable by 2030 with a program to recover deposits.

BK Brazil (BKBR3)

Burger King (BKBR3) approved the acquisition of up to 16 million common shares, equivalent to about 6% of the shares that are in circulation in the market.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

According to the statement, the program will run for 12 months, ending on January 6, 2023.

The Swiss bank says that the repurchase of up to 16 million shares of BK Brasil is positive, and stressed that the shares are trading at historic lows, despite the gradual recovery in operating results.

Root (ROOT4)

Yesterday (6), B3 (B3SA3) authorized Raízen (RAIZ4) to maintain a free float percentage at 12%. Therefore, the company approved a buyback program of up to 40 million shares, equivalent to 3.21% of the outstanding shares.

The program has a deadline to be carried out within 18 months.

Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6)

Estimates by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) to carry out the share offering for the privatization of Eletrobras in March were seen as “too optimistic” by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU).

TCU expects Minister Vital do Rêgo to use practically the entire maximum period of 60 days to view the process, requested in the last session of 2021, on December 15th. As the deadline is frozen during the recess, the case would return to the plenary on March 23, according to a report in the newspaper Valor.

PetroRio (PRIO3)

PetroRio (PRIO3) announced a 2.1% increase in oil production in the fourth quarter of 2021.

According to PetroRio, the major obstacle in the quarter was the production of the Tubarão Martelo Field, which was impacted in December, due to technical problems in the submerged centrifugal pump of the OGX44-HP well.

Oil production in December reached 34,180 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), compared to 31,235 barrels in November, growth of 9.4%.

Oncoclinics (ONCO3)

Oncoclínicas (ONCO3) announced investments in the order of R$ 138.6 million to set up a cancer treatment center in Salvador.

According to the statement, the treatment unit, which should be inaugurated in two years, will have a diagnostic center, inpatient beds, chemotherapy infusions, a dedicated wing for bone marrow transplants and a surgical center capable of performing highly complex surgeries.

Infracommerce (IFCM3)

Infracommerce announced yesterday (6) that it closed the acquisition of 100% of the algorithms company Tevec for R$ 25 million, an amount that can be extended depending on the achievement of certain goals.

The current annualized net revenue of Tevec, which it has among its clients Tok Stok, Bimbo, Mondelez and Vigor, is around R$ 6 million.

Dommo (DMMO3)

Dommo (DMMO3) reported that the company’s production was 27,728 barrels in December 2021.

The operator of the Tubarão Martelo Field (TBMT) informed the company that the production of the Tubarão Martelo Field in December was impacted by the production stoppage of the OGX-44HP well in the first days of the month, due to a failure in the submerged centrifugal pump (BCS). ), causing a production reduction of around 1.4 kbpd.

Blue (BLUE4)

Azul reported the day before that the increase in the number of cases of covid-19 and influenza among employees had an impact on 10% of flights scheduled for January, which forced the company to make adjustments to continue operating. The airline did not inform, however, the number of cancellations or if there was a reduction in passengers transported.

Azul employees received an email from CEO John Rodgerson early Wednesday evening warning of the “high number of medical layoffs” in both the flight group and administrative areas. “The next few days will be more challenging for our operation as a whole and we have already started to make some adjustments to face this situation”, said the executive in the e-mail, obtained by Broadcast, Grupo Estado’s real-time news system.

The executive also said that there are no interned crew due to the high rate of employee vaccination and the fact that the new variant is “less aggressive”.

Neoenergy (NEOE3)

Neoenergia (NEOE3) informed that on January 5th, the Jalapão transmission line entered into commercial operation (Lot 4 – Transmission Auction No. 02/2017, December 2017).

The line is 728 km long and is Neoenergia’s largest operating line, passing through the states of Tocantins, Maranhão, Piauí and Bahia. The Jalapão Lot has a total annualized RAP of R$149 million.

(with State Content)

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch it here!