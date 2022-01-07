Pabllo Vittar complains about lack of kissing on the mouth and receives response from Arthur Picoli | famous

This Wednesday afternoon (6), Pabllo Vittar used his social networks to declare that he had not kissed on the mouth in 2022 and was surprised by an answer from Arthur Picoli. In a good-humored way, the drag queen also declared that she was waiting for someone special to give her the first kiss of the year “I haven’t kissed this year yet, my kiss has to be with someone special! I decided to wait haha ​​but seriously I haven’t kissed yet”, complained the singer.

The ex-BBB artist Arthur Picoli decided to comment on the artist’s statements. The ex-brother shared publicly that he also hadn’t had his first kiss of the year. The crossfiteiro’s comment on Pabllo Vittar’s post left fans in an uproar: “And what’s your intention with this tweet?”, asked a follower. “I ship Parthur”, joked another, citing the initials of the names of Pabllo Vittar and Arthur Picoli.

Another fan also made a point of rescuing a video where Arthur praised the beauty of Pabllo Vittar at one of the parties the singer performed at the last edition of Big Brother Brasil. In a chat with prisoner Gil do Vigor, Arthur praised Pabllo Vittar’s legs and butt.

Carla Diaz and Arthur Picoli were involved in a controversy on social media recently. This happened after the actress assumed, through a post shared on her social networks, her relationship with councilor Felipe Becari. Fans of the couple that formed with the ex-BBB, criticized Carla Diaz for having assumed a relationship with the São Paulo politician. One of them even declared that the ex-sister acted without emotional responsibility:

“Carla Diaz, I fell in love with you when I met you at the BBB in a surreal way, I have always defended you from everything and everyone with all my strength. If you want to get on with your life, we ‘Carthurs’ can’t interfere, but you have to recognize that taking on a new relationship, with even the photo in the feed, was extremely selfish on your part! You didn’t think about us doing this kind of post right now, just a few hours before New Year!”, started saying the fan.

“You say that the reality show is over and that everyone should take care of their own lives, but maybe you don’t realize how much we’ve gotten involved with you. It may seem strange to you and it doesn’t make any sense, but it’s real! Even without you wanting to, you became part of our family”, continued.

“Many of us sleep and wake up thinking about you, worried about you. I know you didn’t ask for it, I know you’re not to blame, but it was something to be predicted after joining a program with such a huge audience and having your following more than tripled!”, argued the fan who ended her criticism of Carla, declaring that some fans were even hospitalized after the famous take on a new relationship.