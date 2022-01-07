paiN Gaming makes saffee’s exit official: “We’ve created a holy monster” | DRAFT5

With paiN Gaming since July 2020, saffee received an opportunity in one of the biggest organizations in Brazil after he distinguished himself in stints at New England Whalers and Paquetá Gaming. Since then, however, the player followed a path of victories and numbers that impressed the public regardless of the competition he played.

In farewell to the player, paiN Gaming highlighted the athlete’s development during the period in which they were with the team, where he played for the PGL Major Stockholm 2021. Considered one of the great players in the Counter-Strike scenario in Brazil, saffee was called a “sacred monster” by the organization, which thanked him for everything he offered.

“We are very proud of your development here, but, above all, we are very grateful that you believed in the project. We created a sacred monster for the Counter-Strike: Global offensive scenario. And, besides, it was a fundamental part of it. one of our most iconic achievements”, said the organization in farewell to the player.

