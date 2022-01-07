Palmeiras’ debut at Allianz in 2022 should be in a new uniform

The current model had its debut in March of last year, in the BR Cup final (Photo: Disclosure)

The debut of Palmeiras at Allianz Parque, on January 26 against Ponte Preta, should already be in the 2022 uniform. Clube and Puma are working to make the new uniform viable in the first meeting with the fans at home after winning the three-time Libertadores championship. .

The date predicted the first official game of Palmeiras in the season, but an adjustment in the table due to the World Cup made the commitment of the fifth round, against Grêmio Novorizontino, to be brought forward to January 23, in Novo Horizonte. Debuting the shirt away from home is a discarded hypothesis and one of the scenarios is to use the next game for the first time. It is worth remembering that after winning the Libertadores, in Montevideo, Alviverde played the last game of 2021 at Arena Barueri and beat Ceará by 1-0, in the last round of the Brazilian Championship.

What reinforces the possibility of the first time being on the 26th is the fact that some retailers are getting ready to start selling training and game collections for the same day. At least this is the schedule they received in advance.

At the same time, Palmeiras and the German company are talking so that there won’t be any problems due to the Club World Cup. As it is a tournament organized by FIFA, there are rules to be followed regarding uniforms and the parties work so that bureaucracies are resolved without any problem.

At the beginning of the partnership, Puma launched the shirt in the first minutes of 2019 and ended the anxiety of the Palmeiras native who was waiting for the new mantle. The debut took place a few days later with the Crias da Academia, at Copinha.

In 2020, the first game in the collection took place in the opening round of the Copa Libertadores group stage, against Tigre, in a 2-0 victory in Argentina, on March 4th. Last year, the debut came in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil final: a 1-0 victory over Grêmio, in Porto Alegre. On both occasions, Palmeiras wore the white shirt before playing the green one.

Puma and Palmeiras enter the fourth year of the contract and, after a renewal made in the management of Maurício Galiotte, the link will last until the end of 2024. Alviverde has exclusivity with the German supplier in Brazil.

