‘Pantanal’ already has a release date; wants to know? See here | wetland

Beware, a beast will invade your screen very soon. “wetland” finally has a release date: March 14! The new version of this great success of the 90s promises to thrill both those who miss the first soap opera and those who (amazing!) have never heard of “Pantanal.

The challenge of playing this woman who turns into a jaguar and who became an icon in drama was left to the actress Alanis Guillen, who was the protagonist of Malhação – Toda Forma de Amar.

“I’m not afraid. Juma will have blood. She’s pulsating! For me, she’s the Pantanal, this living nature. Let’s recount this story in Brazil today, this Pantanal now, for today’s Brazilians. It’s been a mission. I’m delivered and very happy,” declared the actress in an interview with Fantástico.

Alanis Guillen answers questions about ‘Pantanal’

And the Ju Countries? Is she in the cast?

Yes, Juliana Paes is in the cast of “Pantanal”. She will be Maria Marruá, mother of Juma and who many say becomes a jaguar when she has “reiva”.

Recently the actress talked about the experience of recording in wetland:

Who else is in the cast?

