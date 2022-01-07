Patati and Rwan Seco decide, Santos beat Rondoniense and advances in Copinha – 06/01/2022

THE Santos beat Rondoniense by 3-0 tonight (6), at Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara, and guaranteed his place in the next phase of the Copa SP junior football in advance. The goals were scored by Rwan Seco and Weslley Patati, twice.

With the result, Alvinegro da Vila Belmiro goes to six points and shares the leadership of Group 8 with Ferroviária. The two can no longer be reached by Operário and Rondoniense. By the goal difference, the Meninos da Vila gets the first place in the bracket.

The highlights of the match went to Rwan Seco and Weslley Patati, who, recovered from Covid-19, entered the second half and changed the game for the Santos team. The two are the team’s goalscorers in Copinha, with two goals each.

In the next round, Peixe takes on Ferroviária, leader of the group with six points, and needs to win or draw to finish the group stage in first place.

With Patati and Rwan Seco, Santos decides the game in the final stage

Coach Elder Campos climbed Santos with Diogenes; Sandro Perpétuo, Jair, Derick and Lucas Pires (Andrey Quintino); Jhonnathan (Matheus Nunes), João Victor and Rwan Seco (Nycollas Lopo); Lucas Barbosa (Pedrinho), Fernandinho (Weslley Patati) and Victor Michell (Ed Carlos). The team started the match with superiority, and scared in the second minute of the game, with Lucas Barbosa kicking it out.

At 11, after an open corner, Rwan Seco lost a good opportunity in the small area. At 22, after a play by Fernandinho and a failed defense, Rwan scored, but the referee signaled an impediment that did not exist. The ball arrived at shirt 10 after a touch from the defense, which would make the goal legal. After the badly disallowed goal, the game evened out, with chances for both sides, but the first half ended without goals.

O Peixe started with the same impetus in the final stage, and, after dangerous moves with Weslley Patati and Lucas Pires, had its main opportunity – until then – to open the scoring. At ten, Patati invaded the area and was brought down by Anderson. He even applied for the penalty kick, but was convinced by Rwan Seco, who missed the penalty after kicking too hard and hitting the crossbar.

Ten minutes after the slight disagreement between the candidates taking the penalty, the duo made use of their talent. Weslley Patati made a great move, won two markers and crossed with precision to Rwan Seco, who had already lost three chances to score, complete with chest and finally swing the net. It was the second goal of shirt 10, who had already scored a painting in the victory against Operário, in the first round.

The two boys reversed roles and returned to shine in the 35th minute, when Rwan Seco received it in the penalty area and crossed for Patati to head in. The number 7 shirt consecrated a great performance in Araraquara three minutes later, when he took the leftover by the entrance to the area, carried the ball and kicked at the angle to score a great goal, his second in the match, and close the account at Fonte Luminosa.