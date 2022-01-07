Paulo Sousa answers if he fears “ghost” of Jorge Jesus at Flamengo

Credit: Reproduction/Twitter

Departing for Brazil this Thursday (6), Paulo Sousa spoke to the press at Humberto Delgado Airport, in Lisbon. As he will arrive at Flamengo with great pressure, the coach ruled out that the “ghost” of Jorge Jesus will interfere with his work at Rubro-Negro. Therefore, he insisted on praising his compatriot, who made history in his time on the Rio team.

“All the Portuguese coaches have been doing good work everywhere, we have a lot of quality, but the pressure and responsibility is continuous in a club as big as Flamengo. We want to continue on the path of victories. (Jorge Jesus) is no ghost. He is a very good coach, he has shown this throughout his career. He has always demonstrated his quality and his passion, just as I will also try to express mine”, he stated.

Required to @EmbFlaPortugal for the affection shown and to Ricardo Santana for the book offer @today Flemish. It was good to feel the heat of the fans still in Portugal before boarding. See you later, Rio! pic.twitter.com/4yWIG5rtsW — Paulo MCD Sousa (@paulomcdsousa) January 6, 2022

Even before disembarking, Paulo Sousa felt the atmosphere that will be surrounded by Flamengo. That’s because the technician was the target of a huge party at the airport, in addition to receiving numerous messages on social media. Now, the Portuguese will do everything to conquer the red-black nation.

“Flamengo fans are everywhere. It’s the biggest in the world. Now, it’s a lot of work, dedication and humility. We have a team that will want to win every day with quality and humility. We have a lot of quality. To win, we have to work. Excited to be able to represent a club as big as Flamengo. (I promise) a lot of work, a lot of dedication, a lot of humility and also the ambition to win”, expressed.

