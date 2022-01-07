Paulo Sousa cites three teams as opponents of Flamengo in the fight for titles | fans

Credit: Reproduction/RTP TV

In an interview with RTP, from Portugal, Paulo Sousa, Flamengo’s new coach, spoke about what he hopes to find on his first visit to Brazilian football and showed that he is very “attuned” to what is happening in the country in terms of football.

For Paulo Sousa, Rubro-Negro’s main opponents in 2022 will be Atlético-MG, current champion of the Copa do Brasil and Brasileirão, Palmeiras, current bi-champion of the Libertadores, and also Red Bull Bragantino, a team that has the financial support of investors and who will be at the Libertadores this year, in addition to having been runner-up in the Copa Sudamericana.

“Atlético-MG, for being the last Brazilian champion, is the club that everyone wants to win. But there’s always Palmeiras, I think Abel has done an extraordinary job with a culture of victories and winning with his own ideas. I think Red Bull (Bragantino) has made great decisions about investing in players. I believe that in two to three years they will be able to compete for the big titles with us, with Flamengo“, he said.

Despite the strength of rivals, Paulo Sousa is sure that Fla has all the conditions to achieve success and many titles under his command.

“It is the opportunity for us to jointly win several titles. The work message to the cast is that we have individual quality, we have the biggest fans in the world and we will satisfy them with the best football quality“he stated.

Flamengo starts pre-season training next Monday (10), at Ninho do Urubu, under the command of Paulo Sousa.

