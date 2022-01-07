Paulo Sousa embarks to perform at Flamengo and receives support from fans: “They are everywhere” | Flamengo

Paulo Sousa felt the affection of the Flamengo fans beyond social networks. Hours after thanking the thousands of positive messages he has received over the internet, the coach embarked from Lisbon towards Rio de Janeiro and was welcomed by just over a dozen red-black people with songs and gifts in farewell to Portugal. The delegation that also includes Marcos Braz will arrive at Galeão early on Friday morning.

The trip to Brazil takes place ten days after the two-year deal with Flamengo and one week after it was made official. The program foresees a brief contact with those present at the international airport in Rio de Janeiro and a presentation next Monday, at Ninho do Urubu, the day of the cast’s re-introduction.

– They are fans who are everywhere. It’s the biggest crowd in the world. Now, it’s a lot of work, a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of dedication and a lot of humility. We have a team that will want to win every day with quality and humility. We have a lot of quality. In order to win games, we have to work – he said still at the airport.

On Thursday, Paulo Sousa expressed his gratitude for the affection of the crimson-black fans and justifying himself for not being able to answer everyone:

– Hello my friends. I have received many messages with affection and love. I hope you understand that I cannot answer, but I have felt this love and I am so grateful.

Words of encouragement gained voices at Lisbon airport with chants like “Oooo, go for them Paulo!” and “Oh, it’s Paulo Sousa”. The affection came from members of the Fla-Portugal embassy, ​​who also presented the coach with a book about the history of Flamengo and other props.

Even from a distance, Paulo Sousa started the work for the 2022 season of Flamengo with direct contacts to sector managers in the football department and requests for adaptation to the training center, such as installing a big screen on the lawn. Board and coach are still debating the need for reinforcements and the agreement is that arrivals happen only after an in-person analysis of the cast’s pieces.