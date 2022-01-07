Paulo Sousa reveals plans for Flamengo’s attack and promises: “Pedro will have more space”

In the first interview with Flamengo’s coach, Paulo Sousa opened the game and showed a good knowledge of the red-black squad. The coach made it clear that forward Pedro will have more space.

“We are very strong in attack, with Gabigol, Bruno Henrique, Pedro, who will certainly have even more space due to the presence we want to have in the last offensive third,” Sousa told RTP.

The new coach, who has been studying hard about Flamengo’s fans, left fans excited when he announced that he intends to win titles, and stressed that his team will be the protagonists.

“The fans of Flamengo will see a protagonist team, dominating and always with the ball. I want to win titles in the next season. This is my ambition and also my requirement.”

Paulo Sousa also highlighted the main reason that made him choose to leave the Polish team and hit Flamengo.

“Flamengo attracts any coach and luckily, it happened. I thank President Landim and everyone involved for this opportunity. I want to write my story in a club that has a winning culture.”