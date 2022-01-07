Paulo Sousa says that Jorge Jesus ‘is not a ghost’

About to arrive in Brazil to start his work at Flamengo, coach Paulo Sousa was hired after the unsuccessful negotiation with Jorge Jesus, who, at the time, was employed by Benfica. But, shortly before leaving for Rio de Janeiro, Paulo Sousa changed the subject of the fact that Mister had been the first choice and was the idol of the red-black fans for the titles conquered in 2019 and 2020.

“All the Portuguese coaches have done good work everywhere. We have a lot of quality, but the pressure and responsibility is continuous in a club with the greatness of Flamengo. We want to continue on the path of victories. (Jorge Jesus) It is no ghost. He is a person who is dedicated, enjoys what he does. He is a very good coach, has shown this throughout his career. He has always shown his quality and his passion, just as I will also try to express mine,” he said. Paulo Sousa at a press conference at Lisbon Airport.

Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel met in person with Jorge Jesus, in Portugal, but the coach gave no guarantees that he could leave Benfica. Thus, Flamengo went after Paulo Sousa, who coached the Polish national team.

Flamengo’s new coach arrives in Rio de Janeiro early this Friday morning, around 6:30 am. Afterwards, Paulo Sousa goes straight to Ninho do Urubu to see the CT and the club’s facilities. The coach will be introduced next Monday (10), the same day that the players from the main squad re-introduce themselves to start the pre-season.