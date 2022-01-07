Paulo Sousa says what he likes most about Abel Ferreira and sees Flamengo vs. Palmeiras in the fight in 2022: ‘Direct rival’

In an interview with RTP, Paulo Sousa spoke for the first time after being announced as coach of Flamengo. And what happens in Brazilian football is on the radar of the new red-black commander.

He talked about choosing Flamengo, admitted that the demand is great and also commented on his fellow countryman executioner from the Rio de Janeiro team in 2021: Abel Ferreira, two-time champion of America with palm trees and that punished Flamengo in the last decision.

Paulo Sousa praised Abel’s achievement in Brazil. According to him, the compatriot does an extraordinary job ahead of Palmeiras and will certainly be a direct rival in 2022.

“Abel has been doing an extraordinary job, winning culture, knowing how to win. With his arguments, ideas. It’s something that has been growing, he will be one of our direct rivals,” said the new Flamengo coach.

Also during the interview, Paulo Sousa explained why he left Poland and his dream of going to world Cup by Flamengo. And praise for the Rubro-Negro was not contained.

“I take decisions. I’ve always shown that I’m not afraid of taking decisions. This was the one I took, exclusively to train the biggest club in the world. It’s a project that has ended (Poland). I’m very focused on Flamengo, the demand and the challenge extraordinary,” said the coach, in an exclusive interview with RTP.