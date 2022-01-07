Paulo Sousa speaks in search of reinforcements in Europe and guarantees more space for Pedro in the starting lineup

About to be introduced, Paulo Sousa gave his first interview after being hired by Flamengo

Paulo Sousa arrives in Rio de Janeiro this Friday morning (7) to be introduced as the new coach of the Flamengo. Before that, in an interview with RTP, the Portuguese made his first statements as coach of the club.

One of the topics covered during their conversation was the team’s need for reinforcements for the cast. The coach said that he sees the team going after new athletes and has not ruled out that the incorporations come from Europe.

“The club is able to go to the market, wants to improve and wants to go to the market. Yea, without a doubt (you can go to the European market). Flamengo in recent years, if we analyze all the decisions it has been making, the decisions for signings have to do with Brazilian players who have won and played in Europe. Who won with the Flamengo mentality”, he said.

“Others who had some difficulty in adapting to a more demanding and more rhythmic football, where tactical intelligence was necessary and to impose themselves. And then the attention of the entire analysis department to be able to always be close to these possibilities. And this has marked these last markets”, he added.

The coach even said that want to see your team play forward and have possession of the ball, with emphasis on some players mentioned as Bruno Henrique, Gabigol, Michael and Pedro. The latter having more minutes promised by the commander.

“I’m going to want to see a dominant team with the ball, which can create countless goal situations, either down the side aisle or down the center aisle, where we really are very strong. Whether with Gabigol, Bruno or Pedro, who will certainly have even more space due to the presence that we will want to have in the last offensive third”, he stated.

“And all those players who have been standing out, like Michael is not one on one. And several players who had lower income and who have quality will also feel this growth and that the consistency of decisions leads to wanting to have a team. And the need for everyone to be at a high level to win the games”, he added.