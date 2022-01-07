Paulo Vieira wins frame at ‘BBB’ and mocks Leifert’s bullshit







Paulo Vieira’s announcement on the BBB 22 team took place this Thursday, 6. Photo: Instagram/@paulovieira.oficial / Famous and Celebrities

Paulo Vieira is the newest confirmed name on the BBB 22 team. The comedian will be responsible for commanding the Big Therapy; the attraction was announced this Thursday, 6.

In the frame, he will analyze – in a very unconventional way – the behavior of the confined, try to help the public understand the pre-wall tension, as well as give advice on post-reality life for those who leave the game.

“I’m going to speak what people at home think and never imagined they would hear on television. The public can expect me to have a lot of fun, above all. That’s how I try to do my job and I like it,” he said. in an interview with Gshow.

Without losing the humorous tone, Paulo also made a point of making fun of the recent bullshit between Tiago Leifert and Ícaro Silva. “I came in just to say that I pay the salaries of my global colleagues. Now nobody can stop me,” he wrote on Twitter.

“This moment is my yes! Seriously now, BBB: I’m happy to get paid to do what I’ve always done for free,” he concluded.

I went in just to be able to say that I pay the salary of my global colleagues. NOW NO ONE HOLDS ME UP! This moment is my yes!!!! 😂😂😂 now seriously @bbb: I’m happy to get paid to do what I’ve always done for free! ✨ https://t.co/R0jhNGjup3 — PAULO (@PauloVieiraReal) January 6, 2022

Ícaro Silva x Tiago Leifert

For those who don’t remember, on the web, Ícaro was considered to participate in the edition. However, he insisted on ruling out any possibility of being in the end. “Guys, respect my history, my trajectory, my hatred for mediocre entertainment and my repulsion for sharing a bathroom. Stop believing in this absurd story that I would consider going to ‘Big Boster Brasil,'” he said.

Shortly thereafter, Leifert, the competition’s former presenter, criticized the actor’s stance and cited that the broadcaster’s entertainment was probably responsible for paying his salary.

However, Tiago’s speech caught on badly and brought up the debate about racism, since he is a white man, telling a black man about the origin of his pay.