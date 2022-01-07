Payroll frustrates and US creates just 199,000 off-farm jobs in December By Investing.com



Investing.com – The US economy created 199,000 nonfarm jobs in December, according to the Labor Department’s Nonfarm Jobs report this Friday morning, 7th, well below expectations. The forecast of economists was an addition of 400 thousand jobs in the period.

The data also showed a slight acceleration of the revised numbers for November, when 249,000 jobs were created – initially the figure was 210,000 as released in November.

The fell to 3.9% of the workforce, down from 4.2% a month earlier Analysts had expected a rate of 4.1%.

Last month, on the other hand, it had an annual increase of 4.7%, above the market’s forecast of 4.2%, but below the 5.1% revised in November.

The reversed the losses and rose 0.16% to 101,726 points, while the continued up 0.12% to R$ 5.722.

In the US, Futures reversed the high and dropped 0.12%. Futures and also operated in negative terrain, with respective declines of 0.07% and 0.04%.