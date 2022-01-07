Payroll is what matters most to the stock market today, according to 4 analysts – Money Times

The release of the employment report in the United States (Payroll) is one of the highlights of this Friday (7), according to market opening reports from brokers.

THE Future Ibovespa traded up 0.02% in the morning, while global markets dawned mixed (US +0.1% and Europe -0.2%).

In China, the Hang Seng index rose 1.8%, with the valuations of technology companies attracting investors.

See what matters for the market today, according to four analysts.

XP: December Payroll

THE XP Investments says the markets will be paying close attention to the December Payroll release. Analyst consensus points to (significant) net creation of nearly 450,000 jobs last month, while XP’s global strategy team expects 525,000 new jobs.

The national unemployment rate (consensus: 4.1%; XP: 4.2%) and the average real hourly earnings (consensus: 0.4% in Dec/Nov and 4.2% in Dec-21/Dec- 20; XP: 0.3% in Dec/Nov and 4.1% in Dec-21/Dec-20) will also be closely monitored by market agents, says the broker.

BB: Sensitive to the outside

To BB Investments, local assets should remain sensitive to the outside world, with investors waiting for the payroll data, which tends to calibrate market agents’ bets on the Fed’s schedule on the cycle of high interest rates and the balance sheet.

On the domestic front, the attention of market agents remains focused on the uncertain environment generated by the pressure of the federal civil service for salary readjustments, which could lead to a worsening of the fiscal weakness, says the bank.

“Furthermore, the probable political pressure for more expenses in an election year and the fear of increased expenses caused by a new wave of the pandemic are still on the radar”, comments BB.

For the bank, assets are expected to remain sensitive to the global environment, without neglecting inflationary and local fiscal pressures, with the interest rate curve showing an upward bias, the dollar appreciating against the real and the Ibovespa falling.

“However, in this case, the downward trend may be limited by the bias towards the appreciation of oil and iron ore”, he says.

Commcor: Omicron variant

Commcor comments who fears with the variant omicron investors continue to amaze, but he says that changing the “ruler” to measure the impacts of the pandemic is key to understanding the relative tranquility of market agents.

“The market seems to give more relevance to the numbers of occupation of ICUs, which remain quite low given the less aggressiveness of the variant in question.”

For the broker, the situation is still “quite delicate, but the market really seems to be calm with the current moment of the pandemic. At least until a more aggressive variant emerges”.

Great: Brazilian industry

THE Great Investments recalls that, in November, industrial production fell by 0.2% in the monthly comparison, negatively surprising the market that was waiting for an advance of the same magnitude. “With this result, the sector accumulates the sixth consecutive negative result”.

“However, unlike in previous months, the openings of the sector did not show the dissemination of setbacks, as observed in previous months, the negative result was concentrated in the capital goods industry (-3.0% m/m)”.

The positive highlight was for the durable consumer goods industry, which advanced 0.5% m/m at the margin, breaking the sequence of 10 consecutive falls, he says. The increase of 2.9% m/m in the production of motor vehicles contributed to this positive result, according to the broker.