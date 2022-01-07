PC Vasconcellos, on the SAF vote: ‘Botafogo either live or die. Concern is with the saboteurs, who speak in the name of love and only mistreat the club’

THE Botafogo decide next week if it will turn into SAF (Football Corporation) and sell assets to John Text, American businessman. There will be a meeting at the deliberative Council on the 13th and the General Assembly with voting of members on the 14th.

Despite the majority being in favor of the project, there are still those who are against. It is with these that the club should be alert, in the opinion of the commentator Paulo Cesar Vasconcellos, on the program “SporTV Selection”.

– It seems to me to be very clear, Botafogo cannot sabotage itself. Between the administration of Bebeto (from Freitas) and that of Durcesio (Mello), Botafogo only sabotaged itself. Maybe that’s the concern, saboteurs speak in the name of love, but those who love care and don’t mistreat. Botafogo has been very badly treated by people I’ve made that they love. Perhaps they are the focus of concern – said PC Vasconcellos.

For the commentator, the vote will be decisive for the club.

– Botafogo is in the following situation: either live or die. If you want to live, with this administration that took over from chaos and managed an entire season without producing bad news, only good news, the best of which is the return to Serie A with title, you have a way to survive, get back on your feet and move forward. The big problem is that these clubs have people who only work against them. They allege exacerbated love, but there is no love, because those who love don’t mistreat, take good care. Botafogo and Cruzeiro were not well looked after, quite the opposite. They evoked extreme love, sacrifice of leaving family behind, but look where Botafogo and Cruzeiro are. It seems very clear to me, either Botafogo survives or ends. In the name of love, many people will work to end it, to continue the crumb club. This administration, on the other hand, wants to make Botafogo return to representing everything it represents in history – he completed.