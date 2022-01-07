Pedro Lourenço defrauds the salary Ronaldo offered Fábio and criticizes the club’s new owner: “They took it to make money”

With the announcement of the non-renewal of the goalkeeper fabio with Cruzeiro, a good part of the Cruzeiro fans regretted the decision, which was agreed by Ronaldo Phenomenon and for your team. The archer was close to completing the 1000 games with the sky blue shirt, the idol announced the end of his relationship with the club through his Instagram.

The contract termination with the goalkeeper took everyone by surprise, including fans, former players and some supporters, as is the case of Pedro Lourenço, owner of the BH supermarket chain. Through a leaked audio, the executive defended the archer, who was on the team during 18 seasons.

“I will defend Fabio. Fábio is an idol of ours, of our fans, a guy who has been around for 20 years, he won the titles, we owe a lot to Fábio. The guys (shareholders) offered Fábio R$ 50 thousand and three months of contract (until the end of the Minas Gerais Championship), I think there was a lot of lack of respect for Fábio”.

Even not agreeing, Pedrinho BH he stated that he will not enter into possible conflicts with the new management, which has SAF do Cruzeiro as the majority shareholder. Ronaldo Phenomenon. But that did not stop the executive from criticizing the work being carried out by the management, which, according to him, is aiming only at profits.

“I’m not going to buy this fight with Ronaldo, he who owns (shareholder), he who bought Cruzeiro. But I think people deserve respect, you have to be grateful for what people do. It seems that this group of Ronaldo, they took Cruzeiro to earn money, doesn’t care about gratitude. You don’t do that with a guy in Fábio’s category”, completed.