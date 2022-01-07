Pernambuco confirms 31 cases of patients infected with covid-19 and influenza H3N2 at the same time

31 cases of the so-called “flurone“, double infection caused by covid-19 and influenza H3N2 in Pernambuco. One of the cases, a 77-year-old male resident of Santo Antao victory, in Zona da Mata Sul, evolved into severe acute respiratory syndrome (srag).

Where are the cases from?

17 men and 14 women have both diseases at the same time. These people are from the following cities: Abreu e Lima (1), Caruaru (4), Cupira (1), Igarassu (1), Jaboatão dos Guararapes (4), Paulista (1), Recife (16), Salgueiro (2) and Vitória de Santo Antão (1).

The age groups of patients are: 0 to 9 (1), 10 to 19 (2), 20 to 29 (8), 30 to 39 (9), 40 to 49 (3), 50 to 59 (3) and 60 and more (5).

According to the Health Secretary of Pernambuco, André Longo, co-infection is nothing new.

“Although they have now even created a name for the coinfection of covid and influenza (flurone), we know that this is not something new. The first registrations took place with the introduction of the covid-19 itself in 2020, with notification of cases in several places,” he said.

“As we were, for a long time, without any circulation of the influenza virus, this was even forgotten. But now, with the strong acceleration of the contamination, we are seeing new cases. There is no indication, however, that the co-infection increases the severity of the cases, because, contrary to what is sometimes suggested, there is no double effect”, he explained.

According to the State Health Department (SES), Pernambuco has more than 1,700 open beds, with 857 ICU vacancies, to meet the demand for the growing number of cases of these diseases.

So far, in Pernambuco, of the 857 public ICU beds for srag cases, 83% are occupied. Of the 844 vacancies for the infirmary, 75% are occupied.