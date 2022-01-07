Peter Bogdanovich (1939-2021)







Photo: Instagram / Peter Bogdanovich / Modern Popcorn

Director Peter Bogdanovich, of classics such as “The Last Movie Session”, “Paper Moon” and “Marks of Destiny”, died this Thursday (6/1) of natural causes in his home in Los Angeles, at the age of 82.

Son of a Serbian painter, he decided to study to become an actor at age 16, but by age 20 he transitioned to directing, in an off-Broadway theatrical production of “The Big Knife”, which won high praise in 1959.

His first contact with cinema was through reviews and articles published in Esquire magazine. He was eventually encouraged to move to Hollywood, where he met Roger Corman, who put him to work as his assistant on the biker classic “The Wild Angels,” starring Peter Fonda in 1966.

His directorial debut took place two years later with “Na Mira da Morte”. Written by Bogdanovich himself, the film featured horror star Boris Karloff (“Frankenstein”), who owed Corman two days of shooting. Even with this restriction, it became a classic of suspense, telling the story of a sniper who started shooting in a drive-in movie theater, during the appearance of a former Hollywood star (Karloff).

In exchange for this film, he agreed to direct a trash for Corman, “Journey to the Planet of the Wild Women” (1968), about beautiful women who inhabited the planet Venus. But he used a pseudonym so as not to get burned.

Determined to become a serious director, he managed to secure production from a major studio, Columbia Pictures, for his next feature. And he insisted on shooting in black and white. Released in 1971, “The Last Session of Cinema” consecrated him with two Academy Award nominations, as Best Director and Screenwriter.

The drama based on Larry McMurtry’s novel of the same name followed high school students who became adults in an isolated and decaying North Texas town in 1951, when the place was beginning to wither, both culturally and economically. The production’s cast projected young stars Timothy Bottoms, Jeff Bridges and Cybill Shepherd, and awarded Oscars for Best Supporting Actors to veterans Cloris Leachman and Ben Johnson.

At just 31 years old, Bogdanovich lived at his peak and was even compared to Orson Welles. “He accomplished the most difficult of all cinematic feats: he made boredom fascinating,” defined Time magazine in praising his masterpiece.

Bogdanovich even found a new love with “The Last Film Screening”: Cybill Shepherd, who he turned into an actress after seeing her model on the cover of Glamor magazine. The affair led to the breakup of his marriage to production designer Polly Platt, with whom the filmmaker had two daughters.

The golden phase of his career continued with the comedy “That Little One is a Parade” (1972) and the drama “Paper Moon” (1973), both starring Ryan O’Neal.

Also filmed in black and white, “Paper Moon” was Bogdanovich’s last critical unanimity, following a con man and a girl during the Great Depression. In the lead role, O’Neal played opposite his own daughter, Tatum O’Neal, who for her performance became the youngest actress ever to win an Oscar at the age of 10.

After these releases, Bogdanovich decided to shoot two more films with his muse. Shepherd starred in the costume comedy “Daisy Miller” (1974) and the musical “Love, Everlasting Love” (1975), which also featured Burt Reynolds courageously singing and dancing to Cole Porter songs. But both failed, as critics – which years earlier had praised him for reinvigorating the industry – had turned against the filmmaker.

“They were disgusted because I was having an affair with Shepherd,” Bogdanovich said in a 2019 interview with Vulture. “I saw pictures of us where we looked like a cocky guy and she looked like a sexy girl. And we were rich and famous and we made movies together. Around this time, Cary Grant called me. Tell people you’re happy? And stop saying you’re in love. I said, ‘Why, Cary?’ ‘Because they’re not happy and they’re not in love.’ Was he right.”

Golden boy status was short-lived and subsequent films were not incensed. Despite this, “In the World of Film” (1976), again starring Ryan and Tatum O’Neal, was screened at the Berlin Film Festival.

His career took another hit when a new affair brought him back to the tabloids. He became involved with former playmate Dorothy Stratten, directing her in the 1980 romantic comedy “Lots of Laughter and Joy,” and the young woman was eventually murdered by her husband, Paul Snider, who later killed himself. Faced with the crime, the studio withdrew from releasing the film.

Shaken, Bogdanovich bought the rights to 20th Century Fox and tried to distribute the comedy himself. But no one faced the sessions with laughter and glee, and the director ended up going broke.

In 1984, he wrote the book “The Killing of the Unicorn: Dorothy Stratten 1960-1980”, in which he blamed much of the blame for Stratten’s death on Hugh Hefner, arguing that Playboy’s founder unleashed the wrath of Paul Snider when the banished from his mansion.

The filmmaker regained his prestige with the release of “Marks of Fate” (1985), a romantic drama about a deformed teenager. The film starring young Eric Stoltz and Laura Dern also cast singer Cher and was a huge success with audiences and critics.

Refreshed, he decided to retake the characters from his main classic in 1990, re-teaming with Timothy Bottoms, Jeff Bridges and Cybill Shepherd in “Texasville,” the colorful sequel to “The Last Movie.” But the revival did not have the expected repercussions.

His private life made news again when he married Louise Stratten, younger sister of Dorothy Stratten, in 1988. She was just 20 years old and he was in his late fifties. from divorce, moving in together again in late 2018, when Bogdanovich needed help after breaking his femur.

Stratten also wrote the screenplay for “Um Amor a Cada Esquina”, the last film directed by the filmmaker in 2014.

Before that, he still filmed the comedies “Unsuitable for Minors” (1992) with Michael Caine, “One Dream, Two Loves” (1993) with River Phoenix, and “The Cat’s Meow” (2001) with Kirsten Dunst , as well as several telefilms and a documentary about the band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. But directing jobs became increasingly scarce and spaced out, which made him reconsider his fledgling acting career.

Bogdanovich used to appear in his films and had appeared as himself in an episode of the series “The Cat and the Mouse” starring Cybill Shepherd and Bruce Willis in the 1980s. de Ciúmes” (1997), who began to take seriously the idea of ​​becoming an actor.

He became a frequent cast figure in several 2000’s movies and series, including the hit HBO hit “The Sopranos” in which therapist Dr. Elliot Kupferberg lived.

The variety of titles that have featured him range from the horror blockbuster “It – Chapter 2” (as a director) to the indie drama “While We’re Young” (again directed by Baumbach), to farewell to acting in the series “Get Shorty” in 2019.

He also taught film classes, published several books with interviews with the great masters of the seventh art, and developed a solo show called “Sacred Monsters”, in which he told anecdotes about his career. More recently, it featured a podcast called “Plot Thickens”.

The news of his death was echoed by dozens of filmmakers, such as Guillermo del Toro and Francis Ford Coppola, and the most varied of Hollywood stars on social media. “He was my Heaven and my Ground,” wrote Tatum O’Neal, moved.

Below is the original trailer for the director’s masterpiece.