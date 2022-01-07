Peter Bogdanovich, director of ‘The Last Movie Session’ and ‘The Paper Moon’, dies at 82 | Movie theater

Peter Bogdanovich, director of “The Last Movie Session” (1971) and “Moon of Paper” (1973), died at the age of 82. The filmmaker died of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles, his daughter, Antonia Bogdanovich, told The Hollywood Reporter’s website.
He was nominated for two Oscars, for best direction and best screenplay, for “The Last Movie Session” in 1972. At the time, the American magazine “Newsweek” called the production “the most impressive work by a young American director since ‘Citizen Kane'”.
Among his other most important films are “Na mira da morte” (1968) and “O tatuado” (1979).
He was part of a generation of directors who revamped Hollywood in the 1970s, along with Martin Scorsese, George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, Brian De Palma, Francis Ford Coppola and others.
The son of European immigrants who fled Nazism to New York, Peter was also an important researcher and historian of American cinema, drawing on the works of Alfred Hitchcock, Orson Welles and others.
After a series of failures as a director, he experienced a new wave of popularity at the turn of the century, when he came to star in the series “Soprano Family” in the role of analyst Elliot Kupferberg.
Among his latest works are “A Love Around Every Corner” (2014) and “The Great Buster” (2018), a documentary about the legendary Buster Keaton.
Actress Kathryn Hahn, director Peter Bogdanovich and actor Owen Wilson promote the film ‘A Love Around Every Corner’ at the Venice Film Festival. — Photo: REUTERS/Tony Gentile