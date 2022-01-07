Petrobras expects Braskem share offering until February, Raízen and BK Brasil will repurchase shares and more highlights

(Disclosure/Braskem)

The corporate news this Friday (07) highlights Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4), which reiterated its intention to sell up to 100% of the preferred shares it holds in Braskem (BRKM5) through follow-on, together with Novonor . Petrobras expects the offer to take place by February 2022.

Burger King (BKBR3) approved the acquisition of up to 16 million common shares, equivalent to about 6% of the shares that are in circulation in the market. B3 authorized Raízen (RAIZ4) to maintain a free float percentage at 12%. Therefore, the company approved a buyback program of up to 40 million shares, equivalent to 3.21% of the outstanding shares.

PetroRio (PRIO3), in turn, presented an increase of 2.1% in oil production in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4TRI21).

Oncoclínicas (ONCO3) foresees investments of R$ 138.6 million in a cancer treatment center in Salvador.

Check out the highlights:

Petrobras (PETR4; PETR3) reiterated, in response to news reported in the media, that it has a plan to sell up to 100% of the preferred shares it holds in Braskem (BRKM5) through follow-on, together with Novonor, which also does part of the control block.

The schedule and conditions of the offer are subject to approval by the company’s internal bodies.

Petrobras highlighted that it hired JP Morgan for financial advice regarding its participation in Braskem. Hiring financial advisors does not constitute relevant information, considering the Company’s internal rules and applicable legislation. Petrobras expects the offer to take place by February 2022.

Petrobras also stated, in response to CVM, that it plans to make 20 billion barrels viable by 2030 with a program to recover deposits.

BK Brazil (BKBR3)

Burger King (BKBR3) approved the acquisition of up to 16 million common shares, equivalent to about 6% of the shares that are in circulation in the market.

According to the statement, the program will run for 12 months, ending on January 6, 2023.

The Swiss bank says that the repurchase of up to 16 million shares of BK Brasil is positive, and stressed that the shares are trading at historic lows, despite the gradual recovery in operating results.

Yesterday (6), B3 (B3SA3) authorized Raízen (RAIZ4) to maintain a free float percentage at 12%. Therefore, the company approved a buyback program of up to 40 million shares, equivalent to 3.21% of the outstanding shares.

The program has a deadline to be carried out within 18 months.

Estimates by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) to carry out the share offering for the privatization of Eletrobras in March were seen as “too optimistic” by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU).

TCU expects Minister Vital do Rêgo to use practically the entire maximum period of 60 days to view the process, requested in the last session of 2021, on December 15th. As the deadline is frozen during the recess, the case would return to the plenary on March 23, according to a report in the newspaper Valor.

PetroRio (PRIO3)

PetroRio (PRIO3) announced a 2.1% increase in oil production in the fourth quarter of 2021.

According to PetroRio, the major obstacle in the quarter was the production of the Tubarão Martelo Field, which was impacted in December, due to technical problems in the submerged centrifugal pump of the OGX44-HP well.

Oil production in December reached 34,180 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), compared to 31,235 barrels in November, growth of 9.4%.

Oncoclinics (ONCO3)

Oncoclínicas (ONCO3) announced investments in the order of R$ 138.6 million to set up a cancer treatment center in Salvador.

According to the statement, the treatment unit, which should be inaugurated in two years, will have a diagnostic center, inpatient beds, chemotherapy infusions, a dedicated wing for bone marrow transplants and a surgical center capable of performing highly complex surgeries.

Infracommerce (IFCM3)

Infracommerce announced yesterday (6) that it closed the acquisition of 100% of the algorithms company Tevec for R$ 25 million, an amount that can be extended depending on the achievement of certain goals.

The current annualized net revenue of Tevec, which it has among its clients Tok Stok, Bimbo, Mondelez and Vigor, is around R$ 6 million.

Dommo (DMMO3) reported that the company’s production was 27,728 barrels in December 2021.

The operator of the Tubarão Martelo Field (TBMT) informed the company that the production of the Tubarão Martelo Field in December was impacted by the production stoppage of the OGX-44HP well in the first days of the month, due to a failure in the submerged centrifugal pump (BCS). ), causing a production reduction of around 1.4 kbpd.

Blue ([ativo=AZUL4)

A Azul informou na véspera que o aumento do número de casos de covid-19 e influenza entre funcionários gerou um impacto em 10% dos voos programados para janeiro, o que obrigou a empresa a realizar ajustes para continuar operando. A aérea não informou, porém, o número de cancelamentos nem se houve redução dos passageiros transportados.

Os funcionários da Azul receberam um e-mail do CEO, John Rodgerson, no início da noite da quarta-feira alertando para o “alto número de dispensas médicas” tanto no grupo de voo quanto em áreas administrativas. “Os próximos dias serão mais desafiadores para nossa operação como um todo e já começamos a realizar alguns ajustes para enfrentar essa situação”, afirmou o executivo no e-mail, obtido pelo Broadcast, sistema de notícias em tempo real do Grupo Estado.

O executivo disse ainda que não há tripulantes internados devido ao alto índice de vacinação dos funcionários e pelo fato de a nova variante ser “menos agressiva”.

Neoenergia ([ativo=NEOE3])

Neoenergia (NEOE3) informed that on January 5th, the Jalapão transmission line entered into commercial operation (Lot 4 – Transmission Auction No. 02/2017, December 2017).

The line is 728 km long and is Neoenergia’s largest operating line, passing through the states of Tocantins, Maranhão, Piauí and Bahia. The Jalapão Lot has a total annualized RAP of R$149 million.

(with State Content)

