Petrobras (PETR4) reiterates sale of stake in Braskem (BRKM5), Raízen (RAIZ4) will repurchase shares and Magalu (MGLU3) announces record sale

THE Petrobras (PETR4) reinforced this Thursday (6) its position of seeking the sale of up to 100% of the preferred shares it holds in Braskem (BRKM5), through one or more secondary public offerings of shares (follow-on), together with NSP Investimentos, controlled by Novonor.

In material fact filed with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), Petrobras pointed out that the offer is expected to take place in the first quarter of this year.

However, the state-owned company recalls that “the schedule and conditions of the Offer are subject to the approval of Petrobras’ internal bodies, notably regarding the price and effective percentage of the shares to be offered, as well as the analysis and approval of the respective regulatory bodies, in the terms of applicable law.”

In August of last year, the oil company had already announced the contracting of the JP Morgan for financial advice regarding your participation in the Braskem.

In addition to Petrobras, see other companies that stayed on the radar this Thursday:

Raízen (RAIZ4) approves creation of share buyback program

The board of directors of Root (ROOT4) approved the creation of a program of share buyback .

approved the creation of a program of . The repurchase of 40 million preferred shares will be carried out, representing 0.39% of the total shares and 3.21% of the company’s total outstanding.

The company stated that it has approximately 1.5 million preferred shares outstanding and has no shares held in treasury.

According to Raízen, the program’s objective is to meet obligations arising from the company’s share compensation plans, in addition to maximizing the generation of value for shareholders through efficient capital management.

The repurchased shares can be subsequently delivered to the beneficiaries of share-based compensation programs, cancelled, sold or held in treasury.

The term of the repurchase program is 18 months, starting on January 7, 2022 and ending on July 7, 2023.

Infracommerce (IFCM3) signs a contract to acquire the capital of Tevec Sistemas

THE Infracommerce (IFCM3) informed this Thursday that it entered into, on December 30, 2021, through its subsidiary Infracommerce Negócios e Soluções em Internet, an agreement to acquire all the shares representing the capital gives Tevec Systems .

(IFCM3) informed this Thursday that it entered into, on December 30, 2021, through its subsidiary Infracommerce Negócios e Soluções em Internet, an agreement to acquire all the shares representing the gives . The acquired company specializes in algorithms for machine learning .

. The value of the transaction was BRL 25 million, with the power of earn outcast, if certain goals are reached.

The technology available from Tevec complements the Infracommerce offer, mainly in the B2B segment. In the category, proprietary platform technology is embedded with BI functionality. It also allows the company to move forward in optimizing inventory and managing its customers, reducing disruption and boosting the GMV of current operations.

With this acquisition, Infracommerce reinforces its solutions portfolio and consolidates itself as the biggest player in Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS) in Brazil and Latin America, through its increasingly complete digital ecosystem.

Azul (BLUE4) says that cases of influenza and Covid among employees affect 10% of flights

THE Blue (BLUE4) confirmed to the market, after leaking an internal communication to employees this Thursday morning, that the increase in the number of cases of Covid-19 and influenza among employees had an impact on 10% of flights scheduled for January, forcing the company to make adjustments to continue operating.

(BLUE4) confirmed to the market, after leaking an internal communication to employees this Thursday morning, that the increase in the number of cases of Covid-19 and influenza among employees had an impact on 10% of flights scheduled for January, forcing the company to make adjustments to continue operating. Azul did not inform, however, the number of cancellations or if there were passenger reduction transported.

transported. You Azul employees received an email from CEO John Rodgerson early Wednesday evening warning of the “high number of medical layoffs” in both the flight group and administrative areas.

received an email from CEO John Rodgerson early Wednesday evening warning of the “high number of medical layoffs” in both the flight group and administrative areas. “The next few days will be more challenging for our operation as a whole and we have already started to make some adjustments to face this situation”, said the executive in the e-mail, obtained by Broadcast, Grupo Estado’s real-time news system.

for our operation as a whole and we have already started to make some adjustments to face this situation”, said the executive in the e-mail, obtained by Broadcast, Grupo Estado’s real-time news system. The executive also said that there are no interned crew members due to the high vaccination rate employees and the fact that the new variant is “less aggressive”.

Gol (GOLL4) forecasts resumption of corporate demand to pre-Covid levels in the 1st quarter

The Vice President of Finance and RI of Goal (GOLL4), Richard Lark, said today that the company is optimistic about its services aimed at the corporate segment.

(GOLL4), Richard Lark, said today that the company is optimistic about its services aimed at the corporate segment. The airline forecasts a resumption during the first quarter of this year.

“We still haven’t had a full recovery of the big corporate customers . We expect this to happen at the end of the first quarter, with the total customer base recovered in the second quarter”, said Lark, during an event with investors on the stock exchange from Singapore, broadcast virtually.

. We expect this to happen at the end of the first quarter, with the total customer base recovered in the second quarter”, said Lark, during an event with from Singapore, broadcast virtually. He explained that the financial market it represented 18% of airline industry sales in 2019 and, by the end of last year, had only recovered 40% of pre-pandemic levels. The oil and gas industry, which is traditionally the main driver of the corporate segment, only recovered 50% from 2019 levels.

it represented 18% of airline industry sales in 2019 and, by the end of last year, had only recovered 40% of pre-pandemic levels. The oil and gas industry, which is traditionally the main driver of the corporate segment, only recovered 50% from 2019 levels. “We saw the resumption of sales to large companies, but the sectors that are recovering the most are vehicles and auto parts, beverages and machinery and equipment”, he highlighted.

Vale (VALE3): no dam “will be in critical condition until 2025”

THE OK (VALE3) announced on Thursday that by 2025, according to its forecasts, none of its dams will be in critical safety conditions (emergency level 3).

(VALE3) announced on Thursday that by 2025, according to its forecasts, none of its dams will be in critical safety conditions (emergency level 3). Currently, the mining company has three dams classified as “level 3” by the National Mining Agency (ANM), which means an “imminent or ongoing failure” situation.

“Vale clarifies that the dams B3/B4 (Nova Lima), Forquilha III (Ouro Preto) and Superior Sul (Barão de Cocais) are part of the company’s Dam Decharacterization Program. There are 30 mapped structures, seven of which have already been eliminated since 2019″, informed the mining company, in a position sent to Broadcast, Grupo Estado’s real-time news system.

B3/B4 (Nova Lima), Forquilha III (Ouro Preto) and Superior Sul (Barão de Cocais) are part of the company’s Dam Decharacterization Program. There are 30 mapped structures, seven of which have already been eliminated since 2019″, informed the mining company, in a position sent to Broadcast, Grupo Estado’s real-time news system. ANM bulletin released this Thursday showed that the country had 40 dams at emergency level in December 2021. Of these structures, three are at “level 3”, the highest risk, all from Vale.

Carrefour Brazil (CRFB3): Shares rise with rumor about acquisition by rival

The actions of the Carrefour Brazil (CRFB3) were among the biggest highs on the Ibovespa this Thursday morning, driven by information that a rival supermarket chain, Auchan, was planning a proposal to acquire Carrefour in France.

Brazil (CRFB3) were among the biggest highs on the Ibovespa this Thursday morning, driven by information that a rival supermarket chain, Auchan, was planning a proposal to acquire Carrefour in France. The papers remained in the positive, with an advance of 2.22% at closing, traded at R$ 14.27.

According to information from Bloomberg, the company would be talking to private equity funds, such as CVC Capital Partners, about a possible partnership to make a joint offer .

. Also according to the agency, a combination of the business with Carrefour would lead to the founding family of the Auchan , to Mulliez, creating the France’s largest supermarket chain and strengthen its position amid challenges posed by low-cost German rivals.

, to Mulliez, creating the and strengthen its position amid challenges posed by low-cost German rivals. Any business would need the support of Carrefour Brasil’s anchor shareholders, the Moulin family and Brazilian retail entrepreneur Abilio Diniz.

The president of the Brazilian Society of Retail and Consumer Affairs (SBVC), Eduardo Terra, recalls that, if history is confirmed, this would be the entry of Auchan’s controlling family in the food retail Brazilian.

Brazilian. You Mulliez already have a presence in the country through other retail brands such as Decathlon and the Leroy Merlin. However, the movement in the food segment is relevant: the Brazilian operation is considered a strength in the Carrefour Group, especially as it has the chain of wholesalers wholesale, which delivers robust growth numbers to the matrix.

Burger King (BKBR3) Announces Repurchase Program for 6% of Outstanding Shares

THE Burger King Brazil (BKBR3) informed this Thursday, in a document to the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), that it approved the share buyback program.

Brazil (BKBR3) informed this Thursday, in a document to the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), that it approved the share buyback program. The company currently has 272.5 million outstanding shares and 951.9 thousand held in treasury. According to a statement from BK, the limit of common shares to be acquired through the buyback program is up to 16 million, which represents approximately 6% of the outstanding shares.

and 951.9 thousand held in treasury. According to a statement from BK, the limit of common shares to be acquired through the buyback program is up to 16 million, which represents approximately 6% of the outstanding shares. The document also states that the maximum term for the acquisition of shares it will last for 12 months, starting on January 6, 2022 and ending on January 6, 2023, and the Board of Directors will define the effective dates.

it will last for 12 months, starting on January 6, 2022 and ending on January 6, 2023, and the Board of Directors will define the effective dates. The acquisition operations will be carried out at market price, says the company.

says the company. “The Buyback Program aims to maximize value creation to the company’s shareholders”, declared Burger King. “The shares that may be acquired will be held in treasury, and may later be cancelled, sold and/or used to support the exercise of the Long-Term Incentive Plans approved by the Company.”

Uber Eats will no longer make restaurant deliveries from March

THE Uber (U1BE34) announced this Thursday that it will no longer deliver to restaurants using the Uber Eats , after five years of activities in the Brazilian market.

(U1BE34) announced this Thursday that it will no longer deliver to restaurants using the , after five years of activities in the Brazilian market. Food delivery will close on March 7th.

The company maintains the service in another 45 countries.

According to the information, the company’s focus will be on supermarket delivery services, through Cornershop, fast deliveries (Uber Flash).

The app said it plans to expand on Uber Direct, which makes same-day store deliveries for its customers and on modes of transport such as motorcycles and taxis to offer its products.

“From now on, the company will work on two fronts: with Cornershop by Uber, for intermediary services in the delivery of purchases from supermarkets, wholesalers and specialized stores, and package delivery through Uber Flash”, said the company in communicated.

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) announces sale with record deals and retailers

the retailer Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) announced that around 5,000 storeowners in its marketplace will participate in the sale scheduled to take place between this Friday (7) and Sunday (9).

(MGLU3) announced that around 5,000 storeowners in its marketplace will participate in the sale scheduled to take place between this Friday (7) and Sunday (9). The number of partners is the highest ever recorded by the platform and 3.4 times greater than the last promotion of this scale, on Black Friday, in November 2021.

There will be 8 million items on offer – 60% more than the last event with 5 million – and discounts of up to 80% during the three days of the promotion called fantastic sale .

. In all, Magalu’s maketplace has 120 thousand active tenants, of which 4% must participate in the promotion which happens periodically in early January.

which happens periodically in early January. According to the company, the “expansion is part of Magalu’s strategy to digitize Brazilian retail and increase the variety of products available to its customers.”

In addition to the promotion in digital media, the company must resume the event in physical stores, “thanks to the advance of vaccination in the country”. Consumers will be able to take the products – such as washing machines, washbasins, refrigerators, stoves and TVs – for prices lower than those charged on Black Friday.

