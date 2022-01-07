Petrobras (PETR4) wants to sell stake in Braskem (BRKM5) in 1Q22

Business

THE Petrobras (PETR4) reinforced this Thursday (6) its position of seeking the sale of up to 100% of the preferred shares it holds in Braskem (BRKM5), through one or more secondary public offerings of shares (follow-on), together with NSP Investimentos, controlled by Novonor.

In material fact filed with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), Petrobras pointed out that the offer is expected to take place in the first quarter of this year.

However, the state-owned company recalls that “the schedule and conditions of the Offer are subject to the approval of Petrobras’ internal bodies, notably regarding the price and effective percentage of the shares to be offered, as well as the analysis and approval of the respective regulatory bodies, in the terms of applicable law.”

In August of last year, the oil company had already announced the contracting of the JP Morgan for financial advice regarding your participation in the Braskem.

At the end of today’s trading session, the Braskem share (BRKM5) accumulated a devaluation of 1.64%, worth R$ 52.89, while the Petrobras share ended the session with a slight drop of 0.071%, quoted at R$ 28.05.

See too:

Petrobras sells concession of block in Paraná Basin to Ubuntu

On December 30th, Petrobras signed the sale of its entire stake in the concession of the PAR-T-218_R12 block, located in the Paraná Basin, to Ubuntu Engenharia. The total value of the transactions is US$ 32,000 and the closing is subject to approval by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), among other conditions.

According to Petrobras, the concession, located in the extreme west of the State of São Paulo, was acquired in the 12th Bidding Round of the ANP in 2013 and is currently in the 1st Exploration Period and with the commitments of the Minimum Exploratory Program (PEM) already fully fulfilled. Petrobras holds 100% interest in the block.

The state-owned company says in a statement to the market that the operation is in line with the portfolio management strategy and the improvement in the company’s capital allocation, aiming at maximizing value and greater return to society.

“THE Petrobras it continues to increasingly concentrate its resources on assets in deep and ultra-deep waters, where it has shown a great competitive advantage over the years, producing better quality oil and with lower greenhouse gas emissions”, he says.