Pets are considered family members in Spain | Pet Channel

Chewy/Unsplash Adoption process and post-separation rights undergo changes in the country

A law that gives legal rights to pets entered into force this Wednesday (5), in Spain, which are officially considered family members, as “living beings with sensibilities” and no longer as material goods.

The bill had been presented in October 2020, bringing a series of changes, dome in case of divorce of guardians, the custody of the animal must remain with one of the individuals or, if there is an agreement, it can be shared between the two. In case of dispute, the decision will rest with a judge.

The adoption of a pet will also undergo changes, requiring the completion of a course for future guardians, as well as the purchase and sale of animals will be prohibited.

In case of escape or disappearance of the animal, a period of 48 hours will be given for those responsible to notify the authorities. If the rule is not complied with, a fine of up to 100 thousand euros (more than 644 thousand reais) may be charged.

Chewy/Unsplash Animals with access to outdoor areas must be neutered by law

It will also be prohibited to leave animals unsupervised for more than three days, in the case of dogs, the limit will only be 24 hours. Leaving animals alone on terraces, balconies or vehicles for a long time will also be prohibited and subject to a fine.

For abandoned animals, a shelter will be created to ensure that they are not killed. Except for cases of euthanasia, which must be authorized by veterinarians. To prevent abandonment, registration of pets will be mandatory.

Another measure aimed at reducing homeless animals, largely caused by improper procreation, will be mandatory sterilization for animals with access to outdoor areas, such as cats. For those who have two animals of the same species at home, male and female, one of the two must be neutered.

With information from El Mundo.

