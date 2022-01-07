Philippines to arrest unvaccinated people who leave home

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Thursday (06/01) that the country’s law enforcement authorities are allowed to arrest unvaccinated people who leave their homes during the current period of restrictions imposed to curb cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

“Because it’s a national emergency, my position is that we can arrest” people who haven’t been vaccinated, Duterte said in a televised speech, adding that he was asking community leaders to look for unvaccinated people and make sure they that they will remain confined to their homes.

“If the person refuses, if the person leaves the house and moves around the community, he can be contained. If he refuses, the police can arrest the recalcitrant people,” said right-winger Duterte, known for harsh and often outrageous speeches. .

Under current rules, unvaccinated people in the capital region, Manila, and various provinces in the country can only leave their homes for essential travel. The Philippines has so far detected 43 domestic and imported cases of omicron, prompting the government to tighten restrictions this week.







Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

Daily coronavirus infections in the Philippines peaked since Sept. 26, with 17,220 cases on Thursday, the country’s health ministry said.

The count, which more than tripled on Tuesday, brought the total number of cases in the Philippines to more than 2.88 million. Officially identified deaths from the disease exceed 51,700. The country has the second highest number of covid-19 infections and deaths in Southeast Asia after Indonesia.

“I am responsible for the safety and well-being of every Filipino,” Duterte said as he challenged those who disapproved of his directive to sue the government.

By the end of last year, 49.8 million people in the Philippines had been fully vaccinated, or 45% of the country’s 110 million people.