PIS 2022 calendar released; see dates and who will receive up to R$1,212

The payment of the Pis/Pasep 2022 allowance calendar. Caixa Econômica Federal will release from February 8 the new salary bonus payments already known to Brazilians. Those who worked with a formal contract in 2020 and received up to 2 minimum wages will receive the PIS/PASEP.

The Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund (Codefat) released a preview of the calendar proposed by the government. More than 23 million workers will be entitled to the salary bonus for the 2020 base year, that is, the benefit will be paid to those who worked with a formal contract throughout 2020.

Last year the government did not pay the allowance and this amount was withheld after a decision by Codefat. Now, the table has changed and the forecast is to pay all beneficiaries by March 2022 (2020 calendar). The initial forecast was to release the allowance every month according to the month of birth. The government said that it will pay the 2021 allowance only in 2023.

Pis 2022 calendar starts in February

According to the calendar model proposed by the government to Codefat, Pis payment will start on February 8th for those born in January and continue until March 31, when the money will be deposited for those born in December .

Who is from the group of PASEP (public servants) will start receiving on February 15th, with deposits completed by March 24th .

There is a deadline for withdrawing the Pis/Pasep allowance and it runs until December 29, 2022 for all groups. Those who do not withdraw will not lose the amount, which will be accumulated for the next release to be released by the government next year.

Check out the new Pis/Pasep calendar in 2022 which will have deposits from February to March 2022 for all groups. Payments will follow the month of birth of the beneficiary. See the two calendars:

Birth month Pis 2022 payment date January February 8th February February, 10th March February 15th April February 17th May February 22nd June February, 24 July March, 15 August March 17th September March 22 October March 24th November March 29th December March 31

Final registration number Pasep 2022 payment date 0 February 15th 1 February 15th two February 17th 3 February 17th 4 February 22nd 5 February, 24 6 March, 15 7 March 17th 8 March 22 9 March 24th

How to consult the Pis by CPF

There is a way to know if you will receive the amount. To make the consultation, the worker must access the Caixa Econômica Federal website, where there is the option consult Pis by CPF or NIS number.

Another way to consult the Pis/Pasep is through the Worker Cash application . The tool that also allows you to access information about unemployment insurance and INSS is available for Android phones [veja aqui] and also for iPhones (iOS) [baixe aqui].

Allowance Pis 2022: who can receive?

Brazilians who have worked for at least 30 days with a formal contract in 2020 will be entitled to the Pis/Pasep allowance in 2022. Furthermore, in order to have access to the withdrawal, the following requirements must be met:

Be registered in PIS/PASEP for at least five years;

Have received average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages during the base year (2020) ;

; Have exercised paid activity, for at least 30 days, in the base year considered for calculation;

Have your data correctly informed by the employer (Legal Person) in the Annual Social Information List (RAIS).

What is Pis and Pasep?

The Social Integration Program (PIS) is the tax contribution made by private sector workers who work with a formal contract. The fund is managed by Caixa Econômica Federal, which annually releases the salary bonus to workers.

The Public Servant Heritage Training Program (Pasep) is the fund aimed at public sector workers, managed by Banco do Brasil.

How do I know my Pis/Pasep number?

There are two ways to identify your benefit number. The first is by consulting the Work Card (CTPS), the Pis number must be on the first page together with the other data.

Another way is accessing the INSS website – https://meu.inss.gov.br/ – or the Meu INSS application. So, follow the steps below:

Enter your unique Gov.br login;

Enter your CPF and click on Continue (or make your registration);

After logging in, click on the “My Registration” tab in the upper left corner. There must be data such as full name, CPF and PIS/NIT number.

Pis/Pasep value

With a new minimum wage for 2022, workers who receive the national minimum wage will have a salary of BRL 1,212.00, an increase of BRL 112.00 in relation to the minimum wage in 2021.

If the worker proves 3 months, he will receive 3/12 of the current minimum wage – see the table below.

As with INSS pensions and benefits, the adjustment in the value of the Pis/Pasep salary bonus is also made based on the national minimum wage. Thus, see below the table with the Pis values ​​in 2022 with the proportion for each month worked:

Proportion (months worked) Allowance amount in 2022 1 BRL 101.00 two BRL 202.00 3 BRL 303.00 4 BRL 404.00 5 BRL 505.00 6 BRL 606.00 7 BRL 707.00 8 BRL 808.00 9 BRL 909.00 10 BRL 1,010.00 11 BRL 1,111.00 12 BRL 1,212.00

Also, according to Article 5 of Provisional Measure No. 946, of April 7, 2020, the values ​​of PIS quotas will be considered abandoned as of June 1, 2025, when they will be transferred to the Federal Government. Thus, PIS withdrawals will be available for withdrawal until May 31, 2025.