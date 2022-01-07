PIS/Pasep 2022: How do I know if I’m entitled to PIS on my cell phone | Productivity

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on PIS/Pasep 2022: How do I know if I’m entitled to PIS on my cell phone | Productivity 5 Views

The schedule for payment of the PIS/Pasep salary bonus, base year 2020, was presented by the Federal Government. To find out if they are entitled to the benefit, the worker can use the CTPS Digital application, available for Android and iPhone (iOS). The payment, which can reach a minimum wage, starts on February 8th and follows a calendar corresponding to the month of birth of the citizens, in the case of PIS, or the end of the registration number, for Pasep. The withdrawal deadline is December 29, 2022.

READ: Withdrawal from PIS pays up to 1 minimum wage; see how to look up value

Citizens who worked for at least 30 days in 2020, with an average monthly salary of up to two minimum wages – R$ 2,200, according to the current salary in that year – and who have been registered in PIS/Pasep for at least, are entitled to receive payment. at least five years. Check out, below, how to find out if you are entitled to the salary bonus through the Digital Work Card application and, below, see the payment schedule scheduled for this year.

App to consult PIS informs who is entitled to the benefit — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo

How to retrieve a synced document in Lumin? Find out in the TechTudo Forum.

How to know if I have PIS to receive through the application

Step 1. Open the Digital Workbook app and tap “Sign in”. Log in with your Gov.br credentials, with CPF and password;

Access CTPS Digital to find out if you are entitled to PIS — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 2. After login, tap the “Benefits” option on the bottom menu. Then, locate the field “Abono Salarial” and see if you are entitled to receive PIS.

CTPS Digital shows worker benefits — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

See the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary bonus payment schedule

PIS 2022 salary bonus payment schedule (base year 2020)

Birth monthPaydayYou can withdraw up to
JanuaryFebruary 8thDecember 29th
FebruaryFebruary, 10thDecember 29th
MarchFebruary 15thDecember 29th
AprilFebruary 17thDecember 29th
MayFebruary 22ndDecember 29th
JuneFebruary, 24December 29th
JulyMarch, 15December 29th
AugustMarch 17thDecember 29th
SeptemberMarch 22December 29th
OctoberMarch 24thDecember 29th
NovemberMarch 29thDecember 29th
DecemberMarch 31December 29th

Pasep 2022 payment schedule (base year 2020)

Final registration numberPaydaycan receive up to
0 and 1February 15thDecember 29th
2 and 3February 17thDecember 29th
4February 22ndDecember 29th
5February, 24December 29th
6March, 15December 29th
7March 17thDecember 29th
8March 22December 29th
9March 24thDecember 29th

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

MEI, micro and small companies will not have Refis in 2022

This Friday (7), the veto of the president, Jair Bolsonaro, to the Complementary Law Project …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved