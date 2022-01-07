PIS/Pasep 2022: How do I know if I’m entitled to PIS on my cell phone | Productivity

The schedule for payment of the PIS/Pasep salary bonus, base year 2020, was presented by the Federal Government. To find out if they are entitled to the benefit, the worker can use the CTPS Digital application, available for Android and iPhone (iOS). The payment, which can reach a minimum wage, starts on February 8th and follows a calendar corresponding to the month of birth of the citizens, in the case of PIS, or the end of the registration number, for Pasep. The withdrawal deadline is December 29, 2022.
Citizens who worked for at least 30 days in 2020, with an average monthly salary of up to two minimum wages – R$ 2,200, according to the current salary in that year – and who have been registered in PIS/Pasep for at least, are entitled to receive payment. at least five years. Check out, below, how to find out if you are entitled to the salary bonus through the Digital Work Card application and, below, see the payment schedule scheduled for this year.
App to consult PIS informs who is entitled to the benefit — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo
How to know if I have PIS to receive through the application
Step 1. Open the Digital Workbook app and tap “Sign in”. Log in with your Gov.br credentials, with CPF and password;
Access CTPS Digital to find out if you are entitled to PIS — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 2. After login, tap the “Benefits” option on the bottom menu. Then, locate the field “Abono Salarial” and see if you are entitled to receive PIS.
CTPS Digital shows worker benefits — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
See the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary bonus payment schedule
PIS 2022 salary bonus payment schedule (base year 2020)
|Birth month
|Payday
|You can withdraw up to
|January
|February 8th
|December 29th
|February
|February, 10th
|December 29th
|March
|February 15th
|December 29th
|April
|February 17th
|December 29th
|May
|February 22nd
|December 29th
|June
|February, 24
|December 29th
|July
|March, 15
|December 29th
|August
|March 17th
|December 29th
|September
|March 22
|December 29th
|October
|March 24th
|December 29th
|November
|March 29th
|December 29th
|December
|March 31
|December 29th
Pasep 2022 payment schedule (base year 2020)
|Final registration number
|Payday
|can receive up to
|0 and 1
|February 15th
|December 29th
|2 and 3
|February 17th
|December 29th
|4
|February 22nd
|December 29th
|5
|February, 24
|December 29th
|6
|March, 15
|December 29th
|7
|March 17th
|December 29th
|8
|March 22
|December 29th
|9
|March 24th
|December 29th