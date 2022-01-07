Player Robinho banned from Capcom events and tournaments

Please note: the text below may contain sexual harassment and abuse triggers.

This Friday (7), Capcom issued an official statement stating that the Brazilian Robson “Robinho” Pereira, a professional football player Street Fighter V, is permanently banned from any company event or tournament. The decision comes after the repercussion of a live by Robinho, in which he narrates an alleged case of gang rape he committed, in revenge, against his ex-girlfriend — check the original news for more information.

Read Capcom’s positioning submitted in response to Canaltech, in full:

“We were informed that Robson ‘robinho’ Oliveira issued statements on a public platform in which he described having participated in reprehensible and intolerable acts. We maintain a zero tolerance policy for such acts and behavior, which, at the very least, violate the code of conduct of players, in addition to possibly violating Brazilian law, and which require action. Therefore, Robson “robinho” Oliveira is henceforth permanently banned from all events owned or operated by Capcom, including Capcom Pro Tour, Capcom Cup and Street Fighter League This is a global ban, and therefore applies to tournaments and events around the world.

While this is only a consequence, we hope that the authorities will quickly investigate and resolve the case with the rigor of the law.”

Robson was one of the Brazilians classified for the Capcom Cup 2022. The player even asked for financial support from the fighting game community to pay for the US visa and food costs during the tournament. To better understand the situation and the destination of the money raised, the Canaltech also questioned Patoz, the team that the pro player was part of, but we have not received any feedback so far.

In the video below, it is possible to check the moment of the live in which Robson narrates the situation. In response to GE, he said the story was “made up”.

Update (01/07/2021, at 1:04 pm): In response to the Canaltech, Patoz E-Sports issued a statement about the crowdfunding done to help defray Robinho’s trip to the United States for the Capcom Pro Tour. According to the organization, the money was deposited directly into the player’s account. Patoz also claims that it has not been able to get in touch with Robson after the announcement made about the player’s dismissal. Read the release in full:

“We at Patoz E-Sports are non-profit, so not even a bank account in the name of the team was opened. All the money raised in the campaign went directly to the former member’s account, as you can see in the disclosure via Twitter. We really helped to publicize the campaign, and through an internal pool among the team members we also contributed 75% of the 2k requested, for visa, passport and food. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get in touch with Robinho after the official announcement of the team either. If any donor wants to claim the amount contributed, he must contact him directly. Our last contact was yesterday, around 1pm when we learned about the whole situation. He told us that he made up this whole story without thinking about the consequences. Regardless of whether it’s invented or not, we don’t condone with that kind of mentality and attitudes provided by him and we separate him from our group and ban him from any social activity carried out by the team. I hope everyone who contributed will be reimbursed soon.”

Violence and harassment against women is a crime

Women in situations of violence or witnesses of violence against women can contact the Women’s Call Center, calling 180. The service registers and forwards complaints to Organs competent bodies and provides information on women’s rights, such as the locations of closest and most appropriate service for each case: Casa da Mulher Brasileira, Reference Centers, Police Stations for Women’s Assistance (Deam), Public Defenders, Integrated Centers for Women’s Assistance, among others.

The call is free throughout Brazil and the service works 24 hours a day, every day of the week.

The call is free throughout Brazil and the service works 24 hours a day, every day of the week.