Police kill ‘dozens’ of protesters in Kazakhstan

posted on 06/01/2022 08:21



(credit: Abduaziz MADYAROV / AFP)

Almaty, Kazakhstan – Police killed “dozens” of protesters in the early hours of Thursday (6), as they tried to break into administrative buildings in Kazakhstan – announced the police in this Central Asian country shaken by unprecedented protests.

“Last night, extremist forces tried to invade administrative buildings, in the Almaty city police department, as well as in local departments and police stations,” said police spokesman Saltanat Azirbek, quoted by Interfax-Kazakhstan news agencies, TASS and Ria Novosti.

“Dozens of attackers have been eliminated,” he said, adding that identifications were being made.

According to Azirbek, an “anti-terrorist” operation is underway in one of the neighborhoods of Almaty, the country’s economic capital, where clashes have been the most violent.

In the images published by the press and on social networks, one sees stores being looted, and several administrative buildings attacked and burned in Almaty. Automatic weapons fire is also heard.

Russia and its allies in the Collective Security Treaty Organization announced on Thursday (6) the dispatch of a “collective peacekeeping force” to Kazakhstan, as requested by this former Soviet republic. The country was gripped by unprecedented protests against rising gas prices.

According to the Ministry of Interior of Kazakhstan, quoted by the local press, at least eight members of the security forces were killed, and 317 were wounded.

News agencies say, in turn, that there are at least 12 fatalities and 353 injured.