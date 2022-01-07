Pope Francis criticizes those who replace children with cats and dogs: “Selfishness”

Pope Francis during a press conference. Credit: YARA NARDI/ASSOCIATED PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT

Pope Francis praised parenthood and adoption at his first audience of the year, and lamented that pets sometimes take the place of children. He criticized families who don’t want to have children, which in his view would be a form of selfishness, and lamented that dogs and cats “occupy this place”.

“Today, with orphanhood, there is a certain selfishness. The other day, I was talking about the demographic winter that exists today. You see that people don’t want to have children or have one and that’s it,” said the supreme pontiff at his first general audience of the year, in the Paul VI room.

Pope Francis Catholic Church leader “Many couples don’t have children because they don’t want to or they only have one and that’s enough, but they have two dogs, two cats that take the place of the children. Yes, it’s funny, I understand, but it’s reality. Denying paternity and motherhood makes us smaller. , takes away our humanity”

For him, “civilization becomes older and without humanity, because it loses the richness of motherhood and fatherhood”. “And who suffers is the homeland that has no children”, returning to a theme that he has been highlighting in his recent homilies: the fact that in Europe couples have fewer and fewer children.

“As someone said humorously: ‘And now who will pay the taxes for my retirement if there are no children? Who will take care of me?’ I ask St. Joseph for the grace of awakening consciences and thinking about it: to have children.” And he added: “Having a child is always a risk, however, it is riskier not to have one. A man and a woman who does not develop a sense of fatherhood and motherhood, they lack something main, important.”

Francis made the comments precisely in the context of his analysis of the role of St. Joseph, who assumed the official status of Jesus’ father. “We live in a time of notorious orphanhood,” he said.

As he highlighted in the sequence, “it is not enough to bring a child into the world to say that we are also fathers or mothers”.

“You’re not born a father, you become a father. And you don’t become a father just because a child was brought into the world, but because you responsibly take care of it. Whenever someone takes responsibility for someone else’s life, in a sense they exercise fatherhood to their own respect,” he said in reference to the apostolic letter Patris Corde, in which he proclaimed the year of St. Joseph in 2021.

ADOPTION

That’s when the pope got into the issue of adoption. “All those who open themselves to accepting life through the path of adoption are generous, beautiful behavior. José shows us that this type of bond is not secondary, it is not an alternative. This type of choice is among the highest forms of love and fatherhood and motherhood,” he said.

“How many children in the world are waiting for someone to take care of them! And how many spouses want to be fathers and mothers, but cannot for biological reasons; or, although they already have children, they want to share family affection with those who don’t. being afraid of choosing the path of adoption, of taking the ‘risk’ of foster care.”

Finally, he praised the institutions that collaborate in the adoption processes.

* Information is from Folha de S.Paulo newspaper with international agencies