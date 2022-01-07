Portuguese club claims that it has no proposal from Atlético-MG for Carvalhal and denies agreement

According to sources heard by the Portuguese newspaper Record, Braga denies Atlético-MG’s proposal and agreement for Braga

THE Atlético-MG elected Carlos Carvalhal like plan A to take over the coaching spot left by head. According to Ge, the conversations between the rooster and Portuguese advanced, with positive signals and with margin to reduce the termination fine of 10 million euros (BRL 64 million) to 2.5 million euros (BRL 16 million).

However, according to sources heard by the Portuguese newspaper record, there is no proposal or agreement signed between the commander of the Braga and Atlético-MG.

After Braga’s early elimination in the Portugal Cup, on December 23, for Vizela, Antonio Salvador, president of the Portuguese club, guaranteed the permanence of Carvalhal until the end of the contract.

“There’s no point in asking questions again. It’s a point of honor: Mister Carvalhal will continue at Braga, it’s with them that we’re going to the end, from now on we are going to give the answers that we haven’t given so far,” he said.

If the negotiation reaches a negative response, Atlético-MG has other foreign names on the agenda. As the ESPN Brazil, Hernan Crespo, ex-São Paulo, and Edward Coudet, ex-International and currently at Celtic of Vigo, are quoted.

In a recent interview with Radio Brand, the Portuguese coach opened the game and revealed Flamengo’s interests (before closing with Paulo Sousa) and the recent contact with the Minas Gerais club.

“The truth is that I’ve been receiving good invitations throughout my career, including now from Flamengo and Atlético Mineiro, as it has already been made public,” said the coach.

The Portuguese also opened the game and revealed that, since the time of river bird, the managers look for him wanting to have in their clubs the style of play proposed by Carvalhal in their teams.

“The last clubs that contacted me, even when I came from Rio Ave to Sporting Braga, told me ‘I want my team to play like yours is playing’. For me it’s fantastic, because, more than hiring a coach, they hire a game idea“.