Portuguese Paulo Sousa arrives in Rio de Janeiro to start work ahead of Flamengo | Flamengo

The Portuguese coach Paulo Sousa arrived in Rio de Janeiro at around 6:35 am this Friday to start his practical work ahead of Flamengo. He is expected to go to the Vulture’s Nest to visit CT.

+ Paulo Sousa treats Flamengo as “the biggest in the world”, foresees a trip to the market and more space for Pedro

1 of 2 Paulo Sousa boarding in Lisbon — Photo: Reproduction Paulo Sousa boarding in Lisbon — Photo: Reproduction

Paulo Sousa, who signed a two-year contract, arrived with all the members of his coaching staff, with the exception of goalkeeper coach Paulo Grilo, who is in the US and will arrive on another flight.

The staff is formed by Manuel Cordeiro (technical assistant), Victor Sanchez (technical assistant), Paulo Grilo (goalkeeper coach), António Gomez (physical coach), Cosimo Cappagli (analyst) and Lluis Sala (physical coach).

On boarding in Lisbon, the coach had contact with rubro-negro fans and gave an interview to Portuguese journalists.

– They are fans who are everywhere. It’s the biggest crowd in the world. Now, it’s a lot of work, a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of dedication and a lot of humility. We have a team that will want to win every day with quality and humility. We have a lot of quality. In order to win games, we have to work – he said still at the airport.

Bruno Spindel, who participated in the negotiations in Portugal, commented on the process of choosing the new commander.

– It was a long process, we developed it calmly. We studied several names to come up with a shorter list. We left Brazil with conviction of the ideas. Paulo was a great athlete, a great coach, he has a complete technical committee, game idea… He always made his desire very clear, from the first contact. The conversations developed and our conviction was strengthened. We were surprised by the level of detail he had about Flamengo, the cast, the team’s production in recent years. We were impressed. We are optimistic that it will be a year of many victories – he told FlaTV.