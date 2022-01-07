Possible interest by Corinthians in Ivan leaves fans divided; see tutes and vote in the poll

This Thursday afternoon, Corinthians’ interest in hiring Ivan, Ponte Preta’s goalkeeper, was announced. The possible hiring of Ivan left Faithful with a divided opinion – see tweets below.

A part of the fans showed some anxiety to see Ivan as a substitute for Cassio and paint the archer as a great signing. “I welcome the signing of Ivan by Corinthians. Cássio is the title holder, but he needs someone to ask for a ticket,” said one netizen.

On the other hand, others have expressed concern about the career streak of the young archers who are on Cassio’s reserve. Despite having praised the Ponte Preta goalkeeper a lot, one fan questioned “what will become of Matheus Donelli” with the possible arrival of Ivan.

Considered the idol of the team from Campinas, the goalkeeper is one of the goalkeepers with the most projection and has already been surveyed by several clubs in Brazil and abroad. His contract with Ponte lasts until April 2023, which could make the deal more difficult. Would you approve the hiring? Vote in the poll below.

Last season, Ivan recovered from a serious wrist injury and returned to acting at a good level. In Serie B of Brasileirão in 2021, Ivan played 26 games. There were 30 goals conceded, 73 saves (39 within the area) and eight games without conceding goals

It is worth noting that in the current squad Corinthians has four goalkeepers. In addition to Cassio, who renewed his contract until 2024 this Thursday, Sylvinho has Matheus Donelli and Guilherme Castellani and Carlos Miguel. Because of this, Fiel’s opinion about the new hire was well divided.

I welcome the signing of Ivan by Corinthians. Cassio is in the starting lineup, but he needs someone asking for a ticket. Someone with more experience (not age, experience). Ivan has been doing good work on the Bridge for some time. Nobody knows if it’s coming, but I think it’s a good bet. — Sérgio Botarelli (@SBotarelli) January 6, 2022

Donelli is Europe goalkeeper, should go there soon. Carlos Miguel never saw him playing. Corinthians has to prepare an experienced and young replacement for Cassio. Names? Ivan from Ponte Preta, trust me. — Alvinegra Chronicle 🏴🏳️ (@cronicasccp) January 6, 2022

Corinthians wanting to hire Ivan, Ponte’s goalkeeper. I think it’s a great goalkeeper to be Cassio’s “successor”, as long as he’s still going to evolve a lot. I never understood why he hasn’t left the bridge yet, I think it’s a good option! But now what will become of C. Miguel and M. Donelli??? — Jotape Almeida $CCP 🦅🏁 (@JotapeAlmeida10) January 6, 2022

Corinthians bringing Ivan to be Cassio’s shadow is the biggest injustice with Donelli! — João Torres💘 (29-8) (@Jptleo77) January 6, 2022

If Corinthians really bring Ivan, I will interpret it as a confession that they were wrong to release Walter. In other words, they realized that Cassio’s immediate reserve cannot be a young man without experience — Daniel Keppler (@daniel_keppler) January 6, 2022

If Ivan, from Ponte Preta, really comes to Corinthians, he could even become a starter in place of Cássio — Thiago $SCCP | (@ThiagoCMtimao) January 6, 2022

I’m not going to say that I’m against hiring Ivan, because he’s a hell of a goalkeeper, but I think it’s unnecessary. We have Donelli who is one of the best (if not the best) goalkeeper in the country at his age But as I said, I’m not against it! Quality player never hurts! — Everything Corinthians (@SCCPTudo) January 6, 2022

