‘Pregnant in Taubaté’ · TV News

Much of this Thursday’s (6) chapter of Um Lugar ao Sol was dedicated to the drama of Ilana (Mariana Lima), who had to decide whether to bring the birth forward or to wait for the natural conclusion of the pregnancy. Both choices would put at risk one of the twins she expects. However, what caught my attention was the character’s characterization. The fake belly worn by the actress became a laughing stock among the audience, who called her “pregnant in Taubaté”.

In Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera, the producer’s owner had a long conversation with her friend Gabriela (Natália Lage) and decided that she would no longer advance the delivery of the babies, which attracted the fury of her husband, Breno (Marco Ricca). During a therapy session, he accused her of having had an affair with the doctor in the past.

“You take me to a doctor who had been your case and lie to me! You lie to me saying she had been a friend of yours. Then I believe, I trust, I throw my daughters into Gabriela’s hands and you just go there and simply exclude me and solve the problem with Gabriela!”, the photographer shouted.

Meanwhile, spectators could only pay attention to the size of Ilana’s pregnant belly. It became a joke on the internet. “Ilana looks like Taubaté’s pregnant,” said a netizen named Felicity, referring to the case of Maria Verônica Aparecida Santos, who used a huge belly to fake pregnancy with quadruplets.

Characterization generated debauchery

“They invested so much in the Pantanal remake that there wasn’t a real left to make Ilana’s pregnant belly,” said Wi Noveleiro. “This characterization of Ilana’s pregnancy has become rotten”, Isabela criticized.

Check out some of the public comments:

Ilana doing her doll look-alike with this belly #UmPlaceAoSun — Paulin (@droctoput) January 7, 2022

This belly of Ilana is very messed up! #UmPlaceAoSun — Caroline (@opatoledo) January 7, 2022

but Ilana’s belly is very pregnant with Taubaté! sharp pad hahaha #UmPlaceAoSun — the doll is out of the box (@brazilvariant) January 7, 2022

this characterization of ilana’s pregnancy became rotten kkkkkk #UmPlaceAoSun — isabela (@beIasantoss) January 7, 2022

They invested so much in the Pantanal remake that there wasn’t a real left to make Ilana’s pregnant belly#UmPlaceAoSun — Wi_Noveleiro (@WNoveleiro) January 7, 2022

Ilana looks like Taubaté’s pregnant #UmPlaceAoSun — 𝗙𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗦𝗺𝗼𝗮𝗸 ❤️ (@DaianaRose) January 7, 2022

Um Lugar ao Sol marks the debut of the author Lícia Manzo at 9 pm on Globo. The plot is fully recorded because of the Covid-19 pandemic and will end in March. It will be replaced by the Pantanal remake.

Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: