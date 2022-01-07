Presenter of Jovem Pan is fired for eating live chocolate · TV News

Young Pan presenter Mariana Fanti was fired for eating a piece of chocolate live while presenting the Jornal da Manhã Second Edition. Replacing Marcelo Mattos on the shift schedule, the journalist was the owner of two other programs on radio and TV, Top of The Hour and Headline News.

In a video shared internally between employees of the station, Mariana appears sharing the screen with commentator Miguel Daoud, who was doing a political analysis on hunger in Brazil.

Without realizing it’s in the air, the journalist puts a piece of chocolate in her mouth and starts chewing. She even turns to the side to talk to someone and waves her arm a lot. The analyst notices the movement of the colleague, but tries to hide it. The cameraman then takes the presenter out of the picture, leaving only Daoud.

The slip of the communicator had happened on December 23, during the shift of the company’s journalists. On the 21st, also in the professionals’ relay, Mariana had already made another mistake. After the entrance of a reporter from Rio de Janeiro, the anchor was caught with her head down, seeming to be touching her cell phone.

In addition to taking a long time to react in front of the camera, the Jovem Pan employee fumbled to introduce a new report and changed the reporters’ names, in a very noticeable mistake.

Check out the two videos:

THE TV news he learned from sources at Jovem Pan that Mariana caused dissatisfaction behind the scenes with the internal repercussion of videos with the gaffes, especially with the owner of the firm, Antônio Augusto Amaral de Carvalho Filho, Tutinha.

Due to the end of the year recess, the executive was traveling and only learned about the facts last Tuesday (4), when he returned to work and ordered the professional’s dismissal.

Publication of Mariana Fanti after dismissal (Reproduction/Instagram)

Sought out by the report, Jovem Pan limited itself to saying that it “does not comment on the station’s internal affairs”. On her Instagram profile, Mariana Fanti posted a Storie this Wednesday (5), saying: “Believing that God’s best is yet to come is a personal decision.”

young pan understaffed

According to the website TV Pop, several journalists from the newsroom of the rival news channel GloboNews and CNN Brasil on pay TV were removed after a positive diagnosis or being suspected of having Covid-19 and the flu. To make matters worse, several presenters are on vacation too, which complicates work schedules.

THE TV news It was reported that Mariana Fanti was presenting Top of The Hour with William Travassos, who is alone on the program and on a double shift to cover Os Pingos nos Is, who suffered a hole after the starter, Vitor Brown, was sidelined with the flu. With Brown still embezzled, Lívia Zanolini is presenting the Jornal Jovem Pan alone.

The dismissed journalist was also supposed to head the HeadLine News from 4:30 pm. However, with her departure, she was hastily replaced by reporter Caterina Achutti.