president lets police shoot without warning

Kazakhstan’s President, Kassym Jomart Tokayev, announced today that he has authorized law enforcement agencies to open fire “without warning” to end the protests that have shaken the country.

“I gave the order to shoot to kill without warning,” Tokayev said in a televised speech, adding that “terrorists continue to damage property and use weapons against citizens.”

Tokayev rejected any negotiations and promised to “eliminate” the “bad guys” who caused the riots. According to him, there are about “20,000” people, with a “clear plan”.

He also thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for sending troops into the country.

Tokayev also ensured that constitutional order was largely restored in the country after days of unprecedented protests.

“The forces of order are working hard. Constitutional order has been largely restored in all regions,” Tokayev said in a statement, adding that security operations would continue “until the total destruction of the militants.”

“Local bodies are in control of the situation, but terrorists always use weapons and cause damage to citizens’ property,” continued the president.

The Interior Ministry reported that 26 “armed criminals” died and 18 were wounded. It also confirmed that all administrative buildings were “liberated and placed under greater protection”, with 70 checkpoints installed in the country, according to a statement.

In Almaty, the economic capital and where the clashes were most violent, “the security forces and the military forces (…) ensure public order, the protection of strategic infrastructure and the cleaning of the streets”, he added.

Russian and other allied troops arrived yesterday in this former Soviet republic to support the government. To control the situation, a curfew was also imposed, and a state of emergency was declared.

A protest movement has swept the country since last Sunday (2) against the increase in the price of gas.

This is the biggest mobilization in decades in this country that was ruled from 1989 to 2019 by Nursultan Nazarbayev, considered the mentor of the current president.

The riots, which left dozens dead and injured more than 1,000, officials said, continued in Almaty on Thursday, where gunfire was heard.

To date, 18 members of the security forces have died, and 748 have been wounded. About 2,300 people were arrested.