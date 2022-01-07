President of Kazakhstan authorizes police to ‘shoot to kill without warning’ | World

The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym Jomart Tokayev, announced this Friday (7) that he has authorized the security forces to open fire “without warning” to end the protests that are shaking the country.

“I gave the shoot-to-kill order without warning,” Tokayev said in a televised speech, adding that “terrorists continue to damage property and use weapons against citizens.”

The Kazakh president rejected any negotiations and promised to “eliminate” the “bad guys” who caused the riots., which according to him, are about “20 thousand” with a “clear plan”.

Tokayev claimed that “the forces of order are working hard” and “constitutional order has been largely restored in all regions”, but added that security operations will continue “until the total destruction of the militants”.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (right) President of Kazakhstan greets former President and his mentor Nursultan Nazarbayev in Nur-Sultan, capital of Kazakhstan, in photo June 7, 2019 — Photo: Alexei Filippov/AP

Tens of protesters and 18 members of the security forces have died in clashes in Kazakhstan, a country that is experiencing a wave of demonstrations that culminated in the dissolution of the government. According to state TV, two police officers were found beheaded.

About 2,300 people have been arrested and 748 police have been injured in the biggest protests since the country’s independence in 1991, amid the collapse of the Soviet Union.

The protests erupted on Sunday (2), after the government doubled the price of LPG gas and other fuels on the first day of the year, and spread across the country.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tried to violently quell the protests, turned back the increase in fuel prices, dissolved the government itself (but did not resign), declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew, but the population remained on the streets.

Security forces watch protesters in central Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city, during protest on January 5, 2022 — Photo: Vladimir Tretyakov/AP

The demonstrations also began to reflect the population’s dissatisfaction with the government and to embrace other demands, such as the change of political regime, the direct election of local governments, the end of arbitrary arrests and the reduction of inequality.

Amid the fury of the population, protesters attacked public buildings, set fire to the City Hall of Alamy, Kazakhstan’s largest city and economic capital, and even took over the city’s airport. Commerce was looted and cars set on fire.

Amidst the violent unrest, Russia sent on Thursday (6) a “peace force” that includes military personnel from Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, countries that make up the OTSC (Collection Security Treaty Organization) together with the Kazakhstan.

Tokayev thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for sending troops into the country and ensured that order was largely restored in the country after days of unprecedented protests.

Military personnel stand guard in a square in the center of Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city and economic capital, after protests sparked by rising fuel prices on January 7, 2022 — Photo: Mariya Gordeyeva/Reuters

“Local bodies are in control of the situation, but terrorists always use weapons and damage the property of citizens,” the president said.

The Interior Ministry said 26 “armed criminals” died and 18 were wounded. He also said that all public buildings were “liberated and placed under greater protection”.