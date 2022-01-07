President of Kazakhstan authorizes police to shoot without warning – News

The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym Jomart Tokayev, announced this Friday (7) that he was authorizing law enforcement agencies to open fire “without warning” to end the protests that shake the country.

“I gave the order to shoot to kill without warning,” Tokayev said in a televised speech, adding that “terrorists continue to damage property and use weapons against citizens.”

Tokayev rejected any negotiations and promised to “eliminate” the “bad guys” who caused the riots. According to him, there are about 20 thousand people, with a “clear plan”.

He also thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for sending troops to Kazakhstan. Tokayev also ensured that constitutional order was largely restored in the country after days of unprecedented protests.

“The forces of order are working hard. Constitutional order has been largely restored in all regions,” Tokayev said in a statement, adding that security operations would continue “until the total destruction of the militants.”

“Local bodies are in control of the situation, but terrorists always use weapons and cause damage to citizens’ property,” continued the president.

The Interior Ministry reported that 26 “armed criminals” died and 18 were wounded. In addition, he confirmed that all administrative buildings were “liberated and placed under greater protection”, with 70 control commands installed in the country.

In Almaty, the economic capital and where clashes were most violent, “the security forces and the military forces (…) ensure public order, the protection of strategic infrastructure and the cleaning of the streets,” the ministry said.

Russian troops and other allied countries arrived this Thursday (6) in the former Soviet republic to support the government. To control the situation, a curfew was imposed, and a state of emergency was declared.

For several days, a protest movement has swept Kazakhstan, since last Sunday (2), against the increase in the price of gas.

This is the biggest mobilization in decades in the country, governed from 1989 to 2019 by Nursultan Nazarbayev, considered the mentor of the current president.

The riots, which left dozens of people dead and more than a thousand injured, according to authorities, continued on Thursday in Almaty, where shots were heard.

To date, 18 members of the security forces have died and 748 have been wounded. About 2,300 people were arrested.