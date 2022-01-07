Producers ask Ibaneis to reassess decision about canceling Carnival

Producers of events in the federal capital see the decision of the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), to cancel public and private Carnival parties in Brasília as hasty. The Chief Executive made the statement this Thursday (6/1) and the decision should be published in the Official Gazette of the Federal District in the coming days.

Ibaneis based the decision on the significant increase in cases of Covid-19 and influenza, a circumstance that has filled emergencies in public and private hospitals.

For Bruno Sartório, one of the partners of the R2 group, the decision to cancel the parties – which include Carnaval no Mané – should be adopted with more caution.

“Our desire is for drastic measures to be taken more cautiously and based on worrisome and solid data, such as people’s lives. And we still don’t have that data. Carnival will only take place in 45 days”, said Sartório.

“We planned our return very carefully, we chose a date well ahead of what the decrees had already released, we chose Carnival as this milestone. But we didn’t just do that! We have developed in our system a form of validation of the control of vaccines, which will only be allowed to enter the events of people who have their immunizing agents updated, in accordance with the current orientation”, completes the businessman.

Other producers in the Federal District heard by metropolises confirmed that they are awaiting the decree to understand how they will proceed.

Carnival Block Galinho de Brasilia 2020 There will be no carnival in DF 2022Jacqueline Lisbon/Metropolis Special Bloc Galo Cego animated the pre-carnival in the central area of ​​Brasília, in 2020 The DF follows the example of several capitals that cancel the party in 2022Myke Sena/Special for Metropolis Ibaneis Rocha Ibaneis Rocha decided to suspend the revelry in the Federal District due to the increase in the transmission rate of Covid-19 Gustavo Moreno/ Special for Metropolis 0

The Association of Travel Agencies of the Federal District (Abav) and the DF Tourism Union (Sindetur) also spoke out against the measure.

“We never had any doubts that people’s health must come first. Our proposal is that we wait for broader technical and scientific evidence on the subject to help the city in better decision-making”, says a joint statement.

The transmission rate of the new coronavirus reached 1.27 in the Federal District, an index released by the Health Department in the Wednesday epidemiological bulletin (5/1). However, the occupation of specific beds for patients with coronavirus goes in the opposite direction and presents a decrease.

national scenario

The DF joins at least 10 Brazilian capitals that canceled the street Carnival in 2022. The increase in cases of the Ômicron variant of Covid-19 and influenza A H3N2 in Brazil led mayors to hammer out the decision not to host the revelry this year.

Traditional parties, such as those in the street blocks in Rio de Janeiro (RJ) and Salvador (BA), will not take place this year. São Paulo also opted to cancel Carnival.

Brazilian Association of Event Promoters (Abrape) considers that the suspension of Carnival in important capitals is premature.

“The resumption of cultural and entertainment events is a process that is underway across the country, according to the epidemiological indices of each region. In recent months, several activities were carried out safely, following sanitary protocols, without any influence on the number of Covid-19 cases. Thus, Abrape considers the cancellation of events that comply with the necessary and required precautions premature and premature”, informs the note.