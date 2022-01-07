PSG’s latest on the ball market

Credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Discreet in the current transfer market, PSG prioritizes the maintenance of its main players. In addition to Mbappé, considered an obsession for Real Madrid, the board may start to worry about the possible departure of Messi, who is still seeking to gear up since his arrival at the French club.

See below for the latest PSG rumors in the ball market.

PAQUETÁ IN MIRA

Hired by Leonardo, when the manager was at Milan, Paquetá once again entered the PSG’s football director’s crosshairs. Lyon standout, the midfielder has chances to be the target of a proposal in the next transfer window.

PUMP INVOLVING MESSI

According to the program “El Chiringuito TV”, the Argentine may leave the French club in mid 2022. Therefore, a possible return to Barcelona is now being speculated.

EXCHANGE WITH JUVENTUS?

Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are studying promoting the exchange of players, with Icardi going to the Old Lady and Arthur disembarking in Paris, a deal that is being analyzed between the parties.

DRAXLER AT THE BARÇA?

Reserve in the team, the German entered the sights of the Spanish team. Still looking to balance the bills, Messi’s former club would be with the desire to have a “discount” in the eventual deal.

REAL MADRID INVESTED BY MBAPPÉ

After offering 180 million euros, Real Madrid would have made another attack, this time lower, to ensure the attacker’s arrival immediately.

POSSIBLE SUBSTITUTE FOR FRENCH

As the number 7 shirt has chances to come out for free, the board can analyze an onslaught by Richarlison, Neymar’s partner in the Brazilian team and a highlight at Everton.

RAFINHA LOANED

A target of Flamengo in the recent past, the midfielder returned to Spanish football in search of more minutes on the field. In this way, it was negotiated with Real Sociedad.

BOAT IN 2022?

The club stipulated the need to make 200 million euros in sales, which is why a series of dismissals should take place this year, as the desire is to escape punishment by UEFA.

READ TOO

Another big European club wants to take Gabigol out of Flamengo, PSG wants Paquetá and more: See the ball market movements in Europe this Thursday (6)

Neymar didn’t swallow jokes and teased Felipe Neto: “He said a lot of m…”

UFC star shoots at Neymar and says he would “end up” with PSG ace

Messi tests negative for covid-19 and becomes available for PSG

Gabigol? Fred? Romario nails if there is a striker close to his quality in Brazilian football

Journalist detonates Carvalhal and says the coach doesn’t have the track record to direct Atlético-MG

Journalist ironizes Paulo Sousa’s “joke” about Flamengo’s greatness: “If it were the biggest club in the world, I wouldn’t have hired him”

Serie C clubs claim the CBF to regulate the competition to be equal to Serie A and Serie B do Brasileirão