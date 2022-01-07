PT wants to review labor reform, privatization and spending cap – Policy

BRASILIA — The PT’s indication that it can imitate Spain and undo the labor reform in Brazil is not the only review of an economic measure that the party is discussing adopting if it returns to power. the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and important members of the legend also evaluate acting to reverse other proposals approved by the governments of Michel Temer and Jair Bolsonaro, such as the privatization program of state-owned companies – which made little progress – and the spending ceiling, the main fiscal anchor of the economy.

One wing of the party defends including the autonomy of the Central Bank, approved last year by Congress, in the list of the “PT repeal”, but this discussion is still at a less mature stage.

Leader in vote intention polls, Lula has already given clear signs that he intends to change the liberal orientation given by the Temer and Bolsonaro administrations. The first clear move was made in relation to a review of the labor reform, taking advantage of what is being done in this regard by the Spanish government.

“It is important for Brazilians to follow closely what is happening in the labor reform in Spain, where President Pedro Sanchez is working to recover workers’ rights,” Lula wrote on his social networks, putting out on the street the debate surrounding the revision of liberal measures. The president of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, thanked Lula for his post this Thursday, 6. “Thank you, Lula, for recognizing this new model of labor legislation that will guarantee the rights of all”, declared Sánchez on Twitter.

The discussion is controversial and provoked opposite reactions. the licensed deputy Rodrigo Maia (no party-RJ), who presided over the Chamber during the vote on the labor reform, considered that the point that generates this interest in revising the measure is in the discussion on the return of funding from unions, which historically form the PT’s support base. .

“At the same time that they defend repealing the labor reform here, they defend China’s economic model, which does not give any rights to workers,” said Maia. “Much of the old labor legislation generated a mass of lawyers in the Labor Court. This did not solve the problem for anyone”, added the congressman, who currently occupies a secretariat in the government of São Paulo, commanded by João Doria (PSDB), pre-candidate for the Planalto.

Within the ex-president’s campaign, the question now is the way and the “timing” in which these discussions on the liberal review should be conducted and how much it can be expanded without alienating possible supporters with a more liberal view. At the same time that it waves the wooden horse in the current economic policy, the party is negotiating the vacancy of Lula’s deputy with the former governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin, who defended these agendas while he was in the ranks of the PSDB.

central bank

In the discussion about the autonomy of the Central Bank, the PT bench in the Chamber defends the revision of the measure. But important sectors of the party believe that the discussion can be too sensitive. to the deputy Carlos Zarattini (SP), the approval of the BC’s autonomy was a mistake because it could leave the president with “hands tied”.

“I’m in favor of the review. We cannot have the President of the Republic with his hands tied. Lula never interfered in the Central Bank’s policy in the eight years he was there, but Henrique Meirelles also never made a policy antagonistic to the policy of economic growth. But the way the current BC president acts, it will be difficult. Because he does not take into account the situation in the country and will remain in office for another two years”, said the congressman. Economic advisors to the former president, such as the former mayor Fernando Haddad, have also already made statements in the same direction.

In practice, it will be Lula himself who will define the course of the campaign’s economic discourse. Even because the former president did not define any name to lead the discussion on his proposals in the area – and it is not even right that he should. Today, according to allies, Lula’s idea is to listen to assessments and receive information from economists in the PT, such as Guido Mantega, Nelson Barbosa and Aloizio Mercadante, but he will be the one who will give the final word.

Lula has already publicly demonstrated in March of last year against the BC’s autonomy, before its approval, but without mentioning that he could review the measure. “Who is this autonomy interested in? It doesn’t matter to the worker who was fired from Ford, the president of CUT. It is of interest to the financial system”, said Lula in a speech at the Metalworkers Union.

The current president of BC, Roberto Campos Neto, was appointed under the new rules in April, and runs until December 31, 2024.

Meanwhile, halting the privatization program and ending the spending ceiling are consensual themes within the campaign. Lula has already publicly complained about the sale of BR Distribuidora and stated that he intends to strengthen Petrobras, for example.

In the review of the spending ceiling, the discussion is also well advanced. Even because the current government has already advanced in this rule last year by changing the way of calculation, opening up a margin to spend more this year. “The government must coordinate an ambitious public and private investment plan, generating many jobs! Bye spending ceiling, totally demoralized by Bolsonaro. The fiscal policy has to serve the interests of the country and the people”, stated the president of the party, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), in a post on Twitter.

To remember: text of the labor reform was approved in Congress in 2017

Chamber

In April 2017, after a session that lasted more than ten hours, deputies approved the basic text of the labor reform. There were 296 votes in favor and 177 against. At PT, the bench’s orientation was to vote against the proposal.

Senate

In July of that year, the Senate approved the labor reform proposed by the government of Michel Temer – there were 50 votes in favor, 26 against and one abstention.

Sanction

The labor reform was sanctioned in July 2017, by then-president Michel Temer, without vetoes, in a ceremony at the Palácio do Planalto. At the time, Temer stated that, until then, “no one had the daring” to carry out the renovation.

Changes

The new legislation changed the rules of the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT), and began to provide for points that could be negotiated between employers and employees and, in the event of a collective agreement, would have the force of law.

New rule passed in Spain restricts temporary work

Last December, President of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, elected by a left-wing coalition, was successful in an articulation to extinguish the legislation that regulated the labor market in the country.

The new labor rules approved by the country undo measures adopted in the 2012 reform, which were identified as ineffective and responsible for the precariousness of work. The old Spanish model was considered a kind of basis for the labor reform proposal voted on in Brazil in 2017, during Michel Temer’s government.

The main change deals with the end of the so-called contract modality system for work and service. This type of contract was criticized for keeping most workers in the temporality scheme. It is still possible to make contracts for a specific period in Spain, but several restrictions have been defined, such as the guarantee to use the worker in another service after the end of the first one. If this is not done, the worker is entitled to financial compensation.