Questions This Is Us Needs Answered In Its Final Season

Since the episode that started it all, This is Us it is known for two things: its ability to thrill its audience and its fragmented narrative, which shows characters in many different timelines, from the most remote past to the most advanced future. the creator’s method Dan Fogelman it ends up giving the result a certain tone of mystery, since it is from these pieces that information about the fate of these characters is assembled. When Jack’s death (Milo Ventimiglia) was revealed, back in the first few seasons, is that everyone involved realized how well the feature worked.

Moving into its sixth and final season, which debuted this Thursday (6) on Star+, the series used the tool several times and even solved a large part of the mysteries it provoked. However, in order for him to have breath in his final years, it was necessary to keep some up his sleeve and provide others, which ended up causing the finale of the fifth season, which ended in 2021, to leave loose ends that now have an expiration date to be resolved.

We’ve prepared a list of questions that need to be answered this past year, which promises to be the most emotional and surprising of the series. It’s time to find out who marries, who separates, who is born and who resists the future.